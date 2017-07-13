Blackhawks announce 2017 preseason broadcast schedule

The Blackhawks announced their broadcast schedule for their 2017 preseason games. | Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Although it may seem the season ended yesterday, the Blackhawks announced their preseason broadcast schedule Thursday.

For the third consecutive year, all six of the Blackhawks’ preseason games will be carried on television. The preseason tilts, which will all be played in September, will be against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins. The Blackhawks will play each team twice — once at home and once on the road.

WGN Radio AM-720 will broadcast all six games.

Check out the full TV schedule below:

Sept. 19 @ Columbus Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. on CSN+

Sept. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. on WGN-TV

Sept. 23 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. on CSN+

Sept. 25 @ Boston Bruins at 6 p.m. on WGN-TV

Sept. 28 @ Detroit Red Wings at 6:30 p.m. on CSN+

Sept. 30 vs. Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. on CSN

Ticket information for the 2017 preseason games will be announced at a later date, according to the team.

Follow me on Twitter @madkenney