Jake Arrieta provides an answer for Cubs rotation full of questions

MILWAUKEE — Don’t be fooled by the crowd size, fan reaction and media attention devoted Thursday to the opener of a late-September showdown between the top two teams in the National League Central.

For the first-place Cubs this was much less about whether they beat the second-place Brewers on this night than how former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta looked in his return from a hamstring injury – especially the way the rotation’s other big postseason hope, Jon Lester, has looked this month since his own injury.

Arrieta had the right answers Thursday to the growing questions surrounding the Cubs’ potential playoff rotation, looking healthy and handling five strong innings of work on a limited pitch count.

One night after Lester raised eyebrows – and blood-pressure levels – in the organization with his worst of four shaky outings since a lat injury, Arrieta gave up a solo homer in the fourth among five hits and left with a 2-1 lead.

On a tight pitch count, Arrieta threw 71 pitches and handed off a 2-1 lead to the bullpen in the sixth inning Thursday night.

He showed good velocity (94 mph) and good command (one walk) to allay at least some fears over the late-season cracks in a rotation that was the backbone of last year’s postseason and this year’s second-half drive toward another playoff berth.

“To have his presence on the mound – everybody knows what he’s done the past two years and what he does in big games,” teammate Kris Bryant said of Arrieta’s return. “You saw what he did in the World Series. It’s nice to have him back.”

It might even be critical to the Cubs’ chances to compete against the likes of the Nationals and Dodgers – assuming they close out the division to reach the playoffs – if Lester doesn’t find a way to fix what has ailed him since his lat and shoulder ailed him.

“I know Jon’s been battling some injuries and arm trouble that I don’t think he’s had to really experience so far,” Bryant said. “He’s been a very durable type of pitcher.

“Jake had that first half that he didn’t want to have, and look at him now,” he added. He’s right back where he needs to be, typical Jake form. Having him come back from his tweaked hamstring definitely provides a little spark for us.”

Arrieta, the National League pitcher of the month for August, was 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA in July and August combined before his Sept. 4 injury.

If Thursday is an indication of what the Cubs can expect as they stretch him to full pitch counts in his final two starts, it could go a long way toward allowing the kind of patience with Lester manager Joe Maddon preached Thursday.

Not to mention some other questions about the rotation. Newcomer Jose Quintana has never pitched in playoff pressure in his career. Tested veteran John Lackey, who turns 39 in two weeks, has managed nagging aches and pains through much of the season, and the club has put him on a once-a-week starting schedule this month.

But the big one is the Cubs’ big Opening Day starter – the three-time champion signed to be the rotation horse through multiple Octobers.

“Obviously, he hasn’t been at the top of his game recently,” general manager Jed Hoyer said of Lester. “But he’s such a competitor. He’s always pitched well in big games. Hopefully he’ll find it. He’s been saying he feels good.”

Maddon said he has no reason to believe Lester is pitching with lingering injury issues. Lester insisted Wednesday he was physically fine.

And Maddon said Thursday the Cubs had no plans for any medical exams.

“With any pitcher you want to have that guy pitching at the top of his game going into October, there’s no question,” Hoyer said. “So the timing of [Wednesday] night’s game isn’t ideal. But we have two starts, and we’ll hope he bounces back from that. We can’t control the timing.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com