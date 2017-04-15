Jason Heyward, Cubs honor anniversary of Jackie Robinson debut

Jason Heyward, the Cubs, and all of Major League Baseball wore number 42 jerseys on Saturday to honor the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers and breaking the color line. And there’s no sign the tributes are getting old for Heyward or anybody else.

“It’s great to be able to have it every year. Some things the game won’t let you forget, which is awesome. It brings people together for a common reason,” Heyward said. “A game we love to play; we love to watch as fans. It’s just awesome to be able to put differences aside as always and have that common ground, just be able to share that passion for one game.”

The number of African-American players in the game, however, is in decline.

According to a recent study by USA Today, only 7.1 percent of players are African-American, representing the lowest number since 1958. Heyward was asked about that drop, and had in interesting response.

Jason Heyward, the Cubs and MLB are honoring Jackie Robinson. | Getty Images

“As far as going to college, I feel like any household that says, ‘Get an education, try and get out of here, do something better for yourself, start a family,’ those kinds of things, the scholarship numbers in baseball are really low. There’s not a lot of opportunity there,” Heyward said. “You look at trying to go to college and better yourself and get a job and set yourself up for a career, even outside of sports, football has a lot higher numbers.

“I feel like, seeing more people in a direction where there’s more opportunity. And, it’s hard to make it in baseball regardless, so you just want a better opportunity to make it.”

Well-centered

Heyward started his fifth game in center field after playing there just 24 times in 2016. Joe Maddon said Heyward is “playing a little bit” more center than anticipated, but the Cubs manager isn’t too surprised. He has to find ways to get Ben Zobrist and Javier Baez into the lineup, and after all, trying to find time for everybody isn’t a bad issue.

“It’s just the way it is and it’s a really nice problem to have,” Maddon said.

Heyward entered Saturday hitting .294 and has looked like a different player at the plate. Combined with his usually strong defensive play, he’s even harder to take out of the lineup. Maddon noted how comfortable Heyward looks, since he’s further removed from signing his monster contract and having to get used to a new franchise.

“I think right now with everything else he’s much more comfortable with, he looks more comfortable in center field to me. He’s moving around really well,” Maddon said. “There’s no doubt when he’s in right and (Albert Almora) is in center that’s a really nice warm fuzzy from the bench. In order to really try to manipulate this, early in the season, and hopefully continually without any injuries, this is what it’s going to have to look like, this kind of interaction among the players.”

Royal rings

Jason Hammel, Jorge Soler and Travis Wood all moved on to the Kansas City Royals over the offseason and are due World Series championship rings. They’ll get them Monday at Wrigley Field before the Cubs’ game against Milwaukee.

The three Royals are able to get to Chicago because Kansas City is off Monday in the middle of a homestand.



Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow