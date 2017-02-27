Moncada at second base, Giolito pitching for White Sox at Cubs

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Yoan Moncada was ready for his first Cactus League start with the White Sox — against the World Series champion Cubs in Mesa.

“I’m excited to see them and the atmosphere against them,” Moncada said through translator Billy Russo Monday morning.

Moncada, the No. 2 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America and MLBpipeline.com, was acquired in the trade with three other prospects for former staff ace Chris Sale. Lucas Giolito, ranked 25th by Baseball America, got the start on the mound. Giolito came to the Sox with two other Washington Nationals prospects for outfielder Adam Eaton.

Moncada, a switch-hitter with power and speed, was penciled in seventh in manager Rick Renteria’s lineup.

Yoan Moncada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I’ve been feeling good,” Moncada said of his first White Sox camp. “The atmosphere here is good. It’s my first time with this team, the guys have been outstanding with me, and I’m getting to know them. That’s good. I’m happy to be here.”

The Sox have been working with Moncada in the field, making minor adjustments to give him more stability on his feet.

“I’ve been working on it,” Moncada said. “It’s nothing really hard, but you have to make adjustments. I’m trying to have my legs a little more open.



“My focus is just to try to get better in every aspect of the game — my offense, my defense and my baserunning, too. It’s the mentality we have here right now, and I’m just trying to take advantage of it.”

The Sox lineup against the Cubs in Mesa (2:05 p.m., 890-AM, no TV): Tim Anderson SS, Melky Cabrera LF, Jose Abreu 1B, Matt Davidson DH, Avisail Garcia RF, Tyler Saladino 3B, Moncada 2B, Kevan Smith C, Adam Engel CF, Giolito P.

