Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Crime Suburban Chicago

Suspect held after woman, 45, shot by neighbor in Lockport Township

Witnesses told authorities the woman was shot by a 70-year-old neighbor who they saw walking around the property.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A 70-year-old man was taken into custody after a woman was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in Lockport Township.

The shooting occurred just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of 144th Place and Rickerman Road, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman, 45, was struck once in the chest and taken
to an area hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told deputies the woman was shot by her 70-year-old neighbor who they saw walking around the property.

Area residents were instructed to shelter in place.

The man briefly barricaded himself inside his home but negotiators convinced him to exit his residence with his hands up.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Charges have not been announced.

