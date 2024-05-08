The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
NFL Sports Movies and TV

Chiefs' Travis Kelce joins cast of FX's 'American Horror Story: Grotesquerie'

Cast member Niecy Nash posted a series of videos to Instagram featuring her on set with Kelce.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Chiefs' Travis Kelce joins cast of FX's 'American Horror Story: Grotesquerie'
Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been cast on FX’s “American Horror Story: Grotesquerie.”

Frank Franklin II/AP

While his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift resumes her world Eras tour, Travis Kelce is keeping busy.

The NFL player has joined the cast of “American Horror Story: Grotesquerie.”

Late Tuesday, cast member Niecy Nash posted a series of videos to Instagram featuring her on set with Kelce.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie’?” Kelce pops into frame and says, “Jumpin’ into new territory with Niecy.” A later video where she wrote “late night shenanigans” showed the two in what appeared to be a red convertible. “Look at this guy,” she says. “Buckle up!” added Kelce.

And a final video featured the show’s creator Ryan Murphy embracing Kelce and saying, “You were wonderful.” Off camera, Nash asks, “How do you feel?” Kelce replied, “Whoo! I’m just glad I didn’t hurt nobody.”

It’s been an offseason of new jobs for the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also taped a stint as host of “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?” for Prime Video.

Kelce hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last year.

Murphy has a history of interesting casting choices for his TV shows. In 2015, he cast Lady Gaga for a role on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” She went on to win a Golden Globe for her performance. Last year, he also chose Kim Kardashian for a role on “American Horror Story: Delicate” opposite Emma Roberts. Kardashian received positive reviews for her performance and now has other acting TV projects in the works.

Related

Next Up In NFL
What does Tom Brady want? Everything.
Friends of the Parks 'prepared to fight for the lakefront' in battle for new Bears domed stadium
Tom Brady shows sense of humor in Netflix roast
Former Bears quarterback Bob Avellini dies at 70
Could Justin Fields return kicks for the Steelers?
First practice is one small step in right direction for Bears coach Matt Eberflus
The Latest
UCHICAGOPROTEST-05-07-24
Israel-Hamas War
What to know about the pro-Palestinian protests in Chicago and beyond
Protesters’ demands have focused on divestment — demanding universities cut ties with Israel and businesses supporting the war in Gaza.
By Ellery Jones
 
Charles Beach, photographed in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse lobby Friday afternoon, May 3, 2024.
Bail Reform
Illinois ended cash bail more than 6 months ago. Data shows early signs of success
“I think we’ve come a very long way in the right direction,” Cook County Supervising Judge Charles Beach said in an interview. “Things are working well.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
CFD-02.
Auburn Gresham
Extra-alarm blaze injures man and destroys nearly 150-year-old Auburn Gresham building
The fire started about 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Peoria Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Israel Palestinians
Other Views
A full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah will worsen humanitarian 'apocalypse'
Reality on the ground is different from what policymakers understand in war rooms, far from the constant sound of bombs and drones, a Chicago-area doctor who has volunteered in Gaza writes. Thaer Ahmad, a Palestinian American, walked out of a meeting with President Joe Biden about a month ago and is calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.
By Thaer Ahmad, M.D.
 
DISHINSERAI-2.jpg
Dishin’ on the Dish
Serai's char koay teow hits 'the sweet spot between getting burnt and undercooked'
The Logan Square restaurant’s take on the pan-fried noodle dish, a popular street food in Malaysia, stays true to its roots.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 