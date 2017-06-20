Rizzo hit on catcher should make sparks fly in Padres-Cubs rematch

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges stays on the ground after tagging out Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during a collision at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Anthony Rizzo batting leadoff for the Cubs has become a nice sideshow to see whether their slugging first baseman can keep his streak of first-inning perfection alive.

Rizzo has reached base in all six first-inning plate appearances as Cubs leadoff hitter — via two home runs, a double, a single, bunt single and walk. And if talk out of San Diego rings true, the most-hit batter in the big leagues might find a new way to reach base in the first inning tonight.

The Padres are still smarting after Rizzo crashed into catcher Austin Hedges, sending him out of the game Monday with a bruised right thigh. Rizzo, by the way, was out on the play because a tumbling Hedges held onto the ball.

In today’s San Diego Union-Tribune, revenge seems fresh on the mind of those Padres who felt Rizzo pulled off a dirty hit on the controversial collision. This is how reporter Dennis Lin’s account of the game ended:

“The tension sparked in the sixth, however, seemed likely to carry over into the next day.

” ‘We don’t feel good about the way that play transpired,’ [manager Andy] Green said.”

For his part, Rizzo immediately defended his actions.

“I don’t, by no means, think that’s a dirty play at all,” Rizzo said. “It was a hard slide. I play this game hard. For 162 games-plus, I pride myself on running the bases hard, doing everything hard. So I can’t see that being dirty.”

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin is scheduled to start tonight for the Padres. Rizzo is 4-for-8 with a home run during his career against Chacin. It should be noted that Chacin has never hit Rizzo with a pitch. Expect tensions to be extra high tonight at Wrigley.

The Padres were clearly upset with Rizzo. He came up one more time Monday, in the seventh inning with two runners on base and the Padres trailing by one run — so the timing wasn’t right for any purpose pitches.

Judging from Twitter on Monday night, Padres watchers are not over this thing.

What game/replay was Maddon watching? "I love it … The catcher's in the way. You don't try to avoid him. You hit him, just like Riz did." — Jay Posner (@sdutPosner) June 20, 2017

Andy Green says Anthony Rizzo's slide was a 'cheap shot' pic.twitter.com/H1IEcqLRF4 — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) June 20, 2017

I made a diagram: pic.twitter.com/Yvmh9HUfo3 — Sac Bunt Chris (@SacBuntChris) June 20, 2017

What part of the plate is Hedges blocking? What part of the plate is Rizzo trying to slide into? This is a clear violation of the rule. pic.twitter.com/HkQ3ipHb1b — Jay Posner (@sdutPosner) June 20, 2017