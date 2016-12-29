Here are the upcoming shows, auctions, swap meets and larger seminars around Chicago outdoors. If you have any to add or tweaks, please let me know.
Two shows came early: the Early Show, co-presented by DRiFT and ISA, in November; and the Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show in December.
THE SHOWS
Jan.6-8: Muskie Expo Chicago, Pheasant Run, St. Charles
Jan. 7: St. Anne Outdoorsman Show, St. Anne Community High School, text or call (815) 214-8167
Jan. 11-15: Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show, McCormick Place South
Jan. 12-15: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles
Jan. 13-15: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center
Jan. 14: Musky Road Rules, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates
Jan. 19-22: Chicago Outdoor Sports Show, Stephens Convention Center
Jan. 21-22: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Jan. 26-29: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center
Jan. 27-29: Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo, Interstate Center, Bloomington
Feb. 4: Ultimate Outdoor Show, KVPD RecCenter, Kankakee
Feb. 10-12: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, West Bend, Wis.
Feb. 11-12: Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, Tinley Park High School
Feb. 12: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School
Feb. 16-19: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Feb. 17-26: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds
Feb. 17-19: Great American Fly Fishing Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis
Feb. 17-19: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center
Feb. 18: DRiFT’s 24th annual auction, Villa Park VFW
Feb. 23-26: Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis
Feb. 24-26: Our World-Underwater, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Feb. 25: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove
March 2-5: Northern Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fair Grounds, Grayslake
March 4: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School
March 4: Lake Michigan School with Capt. Ralph Steiger and guest speakers, Knights of Columbus, Hammond (Ind.)
March 4: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion
March 4-5: Elmwood All Outdoors Show, Elmwood Communtiy Schools
March 8-12: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis.
March 10-12: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center
March 10-12: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.
March 16-19: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.
March 18: Fish and Hook Show, American Legion Marne Post. 13, Downers Grove
March 25: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall
April 1-2: Chicagoland Gun Show, Odeum Expo Center, Villa Park
April 25-29: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles
July 28-30: Illinois Deer & Turkey Expo, Peoria Civic Center