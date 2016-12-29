Here are the upcoming shows, auctions, swap meets and larger seminars around Chicago outdoors. If you have any to add or tweaks, please let me know.

Two shows came early: the Early Show, co-presented by DRiFT and ISA, in November; and the Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show in December.

THE SHOWS

Jan.6-8: Muskie Expo Chicago, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Jan. 7: St. Anne Outdoorsman Show, St. Anne Community High School, text or call (815) 214-8167

Jan. 11-15: Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show, McCormick Place South

Jan. 12-15: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Jan. 13-15: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 14: Musky Road Rules, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates

Jan. 19-22: Chicago Outdoor Sports Show, Stephens Convention Center

Jan. 21-22: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Jan. 26-29: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 27-29: Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo, Interstate Center, Bloomington

Feb. 4: Ultimate Outdoor Show, KVPD RecCenter, Kankakee

Feb. 10-12: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, West Bend, Wis.

Feb. 11-12: Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, Tinley Park High School

Feb. 12: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School

Feb. 16-19: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 17-26: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Feb. 17-19: Great American Fly Fishing Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis

Feb. 17-19: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center

Feb. 18: DRiFT’s 24th annual auction, Villa Park VFW

Feb. 23-26: Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis

Feb. 24-26: Our World-Underwater, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 25: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

March 2-5: Northern Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fair Grounds, Grayslake

March 4: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

March 4: Lake Michigan School with Capt. Ralph Steiger and guest speakers, Knights of Columbus, Hammond (Ind.)

March 4: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

March 4-5: Elmwood All Outdoors Show, Elmwood Communtiy Schools

March 8-12: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis.

March 10-12: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

March 10-12: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

March 16-19: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

March 18: Fish and Hook Show, American Legion Marne Post. 13, Downers Grove

March 25: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall

April 1-2: Chicagoland Gun Show, Odeum Expo Center, Villa Park

April 25-29: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

July 28-30: Illinois Deer & Turkey Expo, Peoria Civic Center

 

 

 