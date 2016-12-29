The 2017 show season: Far and wide, around Chicago outdoors

Crowds lined up for the Schaumburg Show last year, one of the signs that outdoor shows are alive around Chicago. Credit: Dale Bowman

Here are the upcoming shows, auctions, swap meets and larger seminars around Chicago outdoors. If you have any to add or tweaks, please let me know.

Two shows came early: the Early Show, co-presented by DRiFT and ISA, in November; and the Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show in December.

THE SHOWS

Jan.6-8: Muskie Expo Chicago, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Jan. 7: St. Anne Outdoorsman Show, St. Anne Community High School, text or call (815) 214-8167

Jan. 11-15: Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show, McCormick Place South

Jan. 12-15: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Jan. 13-15: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 14: Musky Road Rules, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates

Jan. 19-22: Chicago Outdoor Sports Show, Stephens Convention Center

Jan. 21-22: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Jan. 26-29: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 27-29: Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo, Interstate Center, Bloomington

Feb. 4: Ultimate Outdoor Show, KVPD RecCenter, Kankakee

Feb. 10-12: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, West Bend, Wis.

Feb. 11-12: Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, Tinley Park High School

Feb. 12: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School

Feb. 16-19: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 17-26: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Feb. 17-19: Great American Fly Fishing Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis

Feb. 17-19: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center

Feb. 18: DRiFT’s 24th annual auction, Villa Park VFW

Feb. 23-26: Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis

Feb. 24-26: Our World-Underwater, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 25: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

March 2-5: Northern Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fair Grounds, Grayslake

March 4: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

March 4: Lake Michigan School with Capt. Ralph Steiger and guest speakers, Knights of Columbus, Hammond (Ind.)

March 4: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

March 4-5: Elmwood All Outdoors Show, Elmwood Communtiy Schools

March 8-12: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis.

March 10-12: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

March 10-12: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

March 16-19: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

March 18: Fish and Hook Show, American Legion Marne Post. 13, Downers Grove

March 25: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall

April 1-2: Chicagoland Gun Show, Odeum Expo Center, Villa Park

April 25-29: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

July 28-30: Illinois Deer & Turkey Expo, Peoria Civic Center