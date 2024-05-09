White Sox, Guardians delayed by rain; start set for 7:25 p.m.

The start of the White Sox’ scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field will be delayed by rain.

The two clubs were slated for a first pitch at 6:40 p.m., with right-hander Erick Fedde of the Sox facing righty Ben Lively of the Guardians. The estimated start time is 7:25 p.m.

The Sox enter with a 9-28 record, coming off a 3-3 road trip against the Cardinals and Rays.

The Guardians are 24-13.