White Sox, Guardians delayed by rain; start set for 7:25 p.m.

The start of the White Sox’ scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field will be delayed by rain.
The two clubs were slated for a first pitch at 6:40 p.m., with right-hander Erick Fedde of the Sox facing righty Ben Lively of the Guardians. The estimated start time is 7:25 p.m.
The Sox enter with a 9-28 record, coming off a 3-3 road trip against the Cardinals and Rays.
The Guardians are 24-13.
