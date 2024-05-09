The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox, Guardians delayed by rain; start set for 7:25 p.m.

The White Sox and Guardians are scheduled to open a four-game series Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox, Guardians delayed by rain; start set for 7:25 p.m.
Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday evening.

The tarp covers the infield at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The start of the White Sox’ scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field will be delayed by rain.

The two clubs were slated for a first pitch at 6:40 p.m., with right-hander Erick Fedde of the Sox facing righty Ben Lively of the Guardians. The estimated start time is 7:25 p.m.

The Sox enter with a 9-28 record, coming off a 3-3 road trip against the Cardinals and Rays.

The Guardians are 24-13.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Only the beginning? White Sox trade OF Robbie Grossman to Rangers for Double-A pitcher
Cubs' offense lifeless against former White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease in 3-0 loss to Padres
White Sox beat Rays, complete 3-3 road trip
Luis Robert Jr. suffers 'a little setback' in his timeline for return to White Sox
Nothing 'enjoyable in any way' about 2023 season with White Sox, Dylan Cease says
Robbie Grossman notching milestones, appreciating every day in uniform
The Latest
"Aisha" largely tells its story in close-ups of Letitia Wright's expressive face.
Movies and TV
Excellent refugee drama 'Aisha' brings out the best in 'Avengers,' 'Crown' stars
Letitia Wright stars as a Nigerian woman who flees to Ireland and befriends a lonely ex-con (Josh O’Connor) as she pursues asylum.
By Richard Roeper
 
Brian-Wilson-Conservatorship
Music
Beach Boys' Brian Wilson needs conservatorship because of mental decline, judge rules
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved a petition filed by the 81-year-old Wilson’s family and inner circle after the death in January of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, who previously handled most of his tasks and affairs.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 3.32.32 PM.png
Sports Media
Stadium, Standard Media Group working to launch network for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks
Standard Media Group will invest in the network and help get it distributed, the Sun-Times has learned. The content, as the Sun-Times has reported, will come from Stadium, which is expected to keep its name when it converts to an RSN this fall.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Politics
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul sues company for publishing voters’ personal data
The lawsuit claims politically-slanted newspapers illegally published birthdates and home addresses of “hundreds of thousands” of voters.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine
Bears
Canadian police are searching for former Bears CB Buster Skrine
He played for the Bears from 2019-20.
By Patrick Finley
 