White Sox to retire Mark Buehrle’s number

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox are honoring former pitcher Mark Buehrle on June 24 by retiring his No. 56 jersey during a special tribute before the first pitch of their game against the Athletics.

One of the most popular players in franchise history, the left-hander will be the 12th one to have his number retired by the Sox, including former teammates Paul Konerko and Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas.

“Mark Buehrle is one of the most accomplished pitchers in franchise history,” chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Mark carried himself with class and professionalism throughout his career, and his popularity with staff, teammates and Sox fans is very well deserved. Although a very humble person, he certainly showed a flair for the dramatic on the mound, from a no-hitter to an unforgettable perfect game to a World Series title. A standout on the field and a standup teammate in the clubhouse, it is our honor to retire Mark Buehrle’s No. 56 and to welcome him into the legendary class of all-time White Sox greats.”

He was drafted by the White Sox in 1998, making his MLB debut in 2000. With the White Sox, Buehrle was a four-time American League (AL) All-Star and three-time AL Gold Glove winner. During his career with the White Sox, the left-hander went 161-119 (.575) with a 3.83 ERA (1,053 ER/2,476.2 IP), 27 complete games, eight shutouts and 1,396 strikeouts over 390 appearances (365 starts). Buehrle ranks among franchise leaders in strikeouts (4th), starts (4th), quality starts (4th, 231), wins (6th), strikeout-to-walk ratio (7th, 2.48), innings pitched (7th) and games pitched (8th).

Buehrle, who was part of the 2005 World Championship team, made four appearances (three starts) with Chicago in the 2005 postseason. He tossed the first of four consecutive Sox complete games in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series vs. the Angels and secured the save in the 14th inning of Game 3 of the World Series at Houston. Buehrle also recorded the 16th no-hitter in White Sox history on April 18, 2007, against the Rangers and the club’s second perfect game on July 23, 2009, vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.