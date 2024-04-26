The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Bears draft local product Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie in 3rd round

Amegadjie played for Hinsdale Central High School before heading to Yale.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The Bears’ third pick of the 2024 draft was former Hinsdale Central player Kiran Amegadjie.

Michael Conroy/AP

After a long wait, the Bears used their third-round pick to draft Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie. He played at Hinsdale Central High School.

The Bears opened the draft Thursday by taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9. Both players were introduced at Halas Hall on Friday.

Their only remaining pick is in the fourth round at No. 122 overall. They got that selection from the Eagles in a trade during the draft last year.

If the Bears hold at four picks this year, it will be tied for the fewest in a draft in franchise history.

General manager Ryan Poles traded his second-round pick last year for defensive end Montez Sweat and sent their own fourth-rounder to the Chargers last month for wide receiver Keenan Allen

Poles also traded his fifth-rounder to the Bills for interior lineman Ryan Bates, his sixth to the Dolphins for offensive lineman Dan Feeney and his seventh to the Patriots two years ago for wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

