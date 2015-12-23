Travis Scott pleads guilty in Lollapalooza stampede case in 2015

NOTE: This story was originally published on Dec. 23, 2015.

Houston rapper Travis Scott, accused of inciting a stampede at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges, according to multiple reports.

Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Chicago Sun-Times and others said Scott (real name Jacques Webster), encouraged fans to climb over barricades during his concert. A 15-year-old girl was trampled.

A judge ordered Scott to be under court supervision for one year.

Scott’s record company representative did not return an email for comment.

According to Rolling Stone, Scott’s set at Lollapalooza lasted only minutes before it ended in disorder. Videos of the incident shows him telling fans to jump the barricades to move closer to the stage, while telling security to move out of the way.

After dozens of fans hopped onstage, organizers cut the music and threatened to end the performance if the stage wasn’t cleared.

“I wanna finish performing,” Scott told fans. “We can start over, everybody just get down.” But it was too late. Scott left and was arrested by Chicago police soon after.