 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Travis Scott pleads guilty in Lollapalooza stampede case in 2015

A judge ordered Scott to be under court supervision for one year.

By Maria Puente | USA TODAY Updated
Travis Scott performs at Lollapalooza on Aug. 2, 2018, in Chicago. In 2015 the rapper pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges following a stampede at his Lolla set.
Travis Scott performs at Lollapalooza on Aug. 2, 2018, in Chicago. In 2015 the rapper pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges following a stampede at his Lolla set.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

NOTE: This story was originally published on Dec. 23, 2015.

Houston rapper Travis Scott, accused of inciting a stampede at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges, according to multiple reports.

Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Chicago Sun-Times and others said Scott (real name Jacques Webster), encouraged fans to climb over barricades during his concert. A 15-year-old girl was trampled.

A judge ordered Scott to be under court supervision for one year.

Scott’s record company representative did not return an email for comment.

According to Rolling Stone, Scott’s set at Lollapalooza lasted only minutes before it ended in disorder. Videos of the incident shows him telling fans to jump the barricades to move closer to the stage, while telling security to move out of the way.

After dozens of fans hopped onstage, organizers cut the music and threatened to end the performance if the stage wasn’t cleared.

“I wanna finish performing,” Scott told fans. “We can start over, everybody just get down.” But it was too late. Scott left and was arrested by Chicago police soon after.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Travis Scott’s shows are known to be high energy and chaotic

He’s often encouraged fans to bypass security and rush the stage, but none of those previous situations resulted in fatalities.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer

Chicago outdoors: Pugamoo, beautiful heron photo, puffball question, IOS 30th anniversary

Looking up pugamoo, a beautiful photo of a great blue heron, a question on puffballs and the 30th anniversary of the Illinois Ornithological Society are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman

Prosecco name is center of dispute between Italy, Croatia winemakers

The makers of Italy’s hugely popular sparkling wine Prosecco are fighting to prevent Croatian winemakers from using the name Prosek for their sweet dessert wine.

By Associated Press

I’m relieved to live in a state where reproductive rights are not up for debate

Thanks to Gov. Pritzker, we don’t have to worry for the millions of women and girls across Illinois if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

By Letters to the Editor

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt, tensions high

The attack sharply ramped up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results.

By Qassim Abdul-Zahra | Associated Press

Dear Abby: As I work, parent our child and pay the bills, my jobless fiance contributes nothing

Burned-out mom wonders if she’d be better off without him.

By Abigail Van Buren