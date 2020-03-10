LISTEN: Sectional preview, All-Area next five | No Shot Clock, Episode 114

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen review the past week of action in Chicago high school basketball.

The episode opens with a quick preview of the Class 1A and Class 2A supersectionals and then we breakdown the five players that received votes for the Sun-Times All-Area team but didn’t make the final list of 20 players.

After that it is all sectional talk. We break down every Class 4A sectional semifinal in the state and hit on all of the Class 3A semifinals in the Chicago area.

Topics include:

-Aurora’s two underdogs

-Appreciating Wauconda’s season

-The Fox Valley’s chances at Peoria

-Very in-depth looks at Bloom vs. Marian, H-F vs. Thornton, Curie vs. Morton

All that and a ton more.

