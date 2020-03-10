Sox front-line lineup subdued by Rangers, Minor

RANGERS 9, SOX

First team blanked

Manager Rick Renteria gave three at-bats each to front line starters Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu, Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Leury Garcia and got a combined 3-for-20 from them collectively against Rangers lefty Mike Minor (4 2⁄ 3 innings of two-hit, scoreless ball) and relievers Jose Leclerc (four strikeouts) and Joely Rodriguez. Grandal, Abreu and Garcia (double) notched the only hits among the group. The runs were supplied in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Zack Collins and sacrifice fly by Gavin Sheets. The Sox are 10-7-2.

Third error for Anderson

Shortstop Tim Anderson made his third error of the spring in nine games and second in two days, all fielding, on ground balls. This one was going to his left, Monday’s was to his right. Anderson has been open about his defense after he led the major leagues in errors last season, saying he’s challenged and motivated by criticism and predicting he’ll win a Gold Glove before his career is over. The Sox’ middle of the infield defense will be key for a team with playoff aspirations, and with ground ball left-hander Dallas Keuchel holding down a spot in the starting rotation, and will come under close scrutiny.

Fulmer fans three

After Michael Kopech stole the show with one inning of 100-mph heat in his first outing after missing the 2019 season, Carson Fulmer contributed the only quality piece of relief work, retiring all four batters he faced including three strikeouts. Trying to earn a spot in the bullpen, Fulmer (1.86 ERA) has 11 strikeouts in 9 2⁄ 3 innings of spring work.

On deck

Sox at Rockies, 3:10 p.m., Wednesday (no TV, radio or webcast). Lucas Giolito vs. German Marquez. This will be the second start of the spring for Giolito, who threw one scoreless inning against the Cubs Friday.