Photos from Chicago’s Polar Plunge on Sunday

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Chicago’s Polar Plunge.

By Sun-Times staff
Thousands dive into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

If you’re going to jump into Lake Michigan this time of year, Sunday was a good day to do it.

It was a beautiful, spring-like day with a high 57 degrees, perfect for Chicago’s Polar Plunge. But the temperature of the water was not so mild at 38 degrees.

Many braved the icy waters on North Avenue Beach to benefit Special Children’s Charities/Special Olympics Chicago, including weather forecaster Al Roker and his “Today” colleague, news anchor Craig Melvin.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the plunge.

Here are some photos from the event:

(From left) “Today” show anchor Craig Melvin, Jon Harris and “Today” show weather forecaster Al Roker take a dip in Lake Michigan during the 20th Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020. Nearly 5,000 people attended Special Olympics Chicago’s largest fundraising event.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Thousands dive in the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Thousands were greeted with 50-degree temperatures as they dove into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
People dressed in pirate-themed costumes dive into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Thousands dive in the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
“Today” show anchor Craig Melvin, Jon Harris, and “Today” show weather forecaster Al Roker give each other high fives after taking a dip in Lake Michigan during the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Thousands dive into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thousands were greeted with 50-degree temperatures as they dove into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Thousands dive into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thousands dive into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for the 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

