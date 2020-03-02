Photos from Chicago’s Polar Plunge on Sunday

If you’re going to jump into Lake Michigan this time of year, Sunday was a good day to do it.

It was a beautiful, spring-like day with a high 57 degrees, perfect for Chicago’s Polar Plunge. But the temperature of the water was not so mild at 38 degrees.

Many braved the icy waters on North Avenue Beach to benefit Special Children’s Charities/Special Olympics Chicago, including weather forecaster Al Roker and his “Today” colleague, news anchor Craig Melvin.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the plunge.

Here are some photos from the event: