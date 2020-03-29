 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Country music singer-songwriter Jan Howard dies at 91

The Grand Ole Opry, of which she was a member for nearly 50 years, announced her death on Saturday.

By Associated Press
Country music star Jan Howard performs during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee in 1974.
Country music star Jan Howard performs during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee in 1974.
AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer-songwriter Jan Howard, who had a No. 1 country hit “For Loving You” with Bill Anderson and wrote hits for others like Kitty Wells’ “It’s All Over But the Crying,” has died at age 91, according to the Grand Ole Opry.

The Opry, of which she was a member for nearly 50 years, announced her death on Saturday.

“Jan Howard was a force of nature in country music, at the Opry, and in life,” said Dan Rogers, the Grand Ole Opry’s vice president and executive producer, said in a statement. “We were all so lucky so many nights to hear her voice on stage and to catch up with her backstage. We’re all better for having had her in our lives.”

The Missouri-born Howard had her first hit in 1960 with “The One You Slip Around With,” and had a string of others including “Evil on Your Mind” and “Bad Seed.”

But she had her biggest success as a duo with Anderson, including “I Know You’re Married,” “Someday We’ll Be Together” and “For Loving You,” which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard country chart in 1967.

She also wrote for others, including Wells’ song and Connie Smith’s hit “I Never Once Stopped Loving You.”

Her most personal song was perhaps “My Son,” which she wrote as plea for her son Jimmy’s safe return from the Vietnam war. He was killed two weeks after its release in 1968. Another son later killed himself.

Howard documented her triumphs and struggles in the 1987 autobiography “Sunshine and Shadow.”

She is survived by her remaining son, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Blackhawks, NHL mishandled sexual assault allegations in 2020 and 2021, not just 2010

Hawks and NHL executives knew about Kyle Beach’s allegations in December 2020, four months before his lawsuit was filed and brought the allegations to light, yet did nothing even in that time.

By Ben Pope

Pritzker’s Rx for ‘public health crisis’ of gun violence: $250 million in funding, new state office to reduce and interrupt shootings

Pritzker was joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other elected officials, including the General Assembly’s Democratic leaders and members of the City Council to announce the state’s "next step in the pursuit of violence reduction."

By Rachel Hinton and Fran Spielman

Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys he thinks picking the 20-member jury pool from 150 prospective jurors can be accomplished in a day.

By Associated Press

David Strathairn brings an ‘almost James Bondian’ story to Chicago Shakespeare

Oscar-nominated actor’s one-man show ‘Remember This’ shines a light on Polish resistance fighter Jan Karski.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

If the Broncos can trade Von Miller, can the Bears trade Khalil Mack?

While Broncos general manager George Paton had a Mack-like commodity in Miller, he also had something that Ryan Pace does not have — time. Paton is in his first season as the Broncos’ GM. Pace is in his seventh with the Bears.

By Mark Potash

Police were called three times for excessive noise at Halloween party before nearly a dozen people were shot in Joliet Township

The gunfire erupted early Sunday near a DJ booth set up in the backyard of a home, authorities said. Witnesses reported two gunmen opened fire "from an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd" of more than 200 people.

By Tom Schuba, Madeline Kenney, and 1 more