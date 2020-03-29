 clock menu more-arrow no yes
John Prine, Grammy winning singer-songwriter from Chicago, has coronavirus

“His situation is critical,” says a statement on the artist’s Twitter account

By Darel Jevens
John Prine performs during the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in New York City.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter John Prine, a Grammy-winning veteran of the Chicago folk scene whose admirers include Bob Dylan and Roger Water, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” said a statement on his Twitter account. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.”

His wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, had announced her own positive test for the virus on March 18. At the time she said results from her husband’s tests were “indeterminate.”

The couple responded by isolating from each other as well as from other family members.

“He’s had a lot of different health issues, and he is definitely in that vulnerable population that they’ve been talking about,” she said then in an Instagram video, adding, “This would not be a good virus for him to get.”

John Prine, 73, is a two-time cancer survivor. He was most recently diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013, which led to a surgical removal of part of a lung. He had stent surgery in 2019 and postponed tour dates to have hip surgery earlier this year.

Contributing: USA Today Network

