David Schramm, starred as Roy Biggins on ‘Wings,’ dies at 73

The Kentucky native was a Julliard graduate whose acting career spanned 40 years in theater, film and television.

By USA TODAY
Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
David Schramm starred as the portly Roy Biggins on the 1990s TV series “Wings.”
David Schramm starred as the portly Roy Biggins on the 1990s TV series "Wings."
David Schramm, best known as playing airline rival Roy Biggins on the NBC comedy ”Wings,” has died at 73, The Acting Company’s Margot Harley announced Sunday.

“We mourn his loss and will miss him,” Harley said in a statement.

The Kentucky native was a Julliard graduate whose acting career spanned 40 years in theater, film and television. From 1990-97, Schramm portrayed the portly Biggins on “Wings,” appearing in all 172 episodes of the hit comedy.

The stage veteran was a founding member of the Acting Company who made his first appearance on Broadway in 1973 in Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” and his last in 2009 in “Finian’s Rainbow.”

Additional credits include roles the TV dramas “Jake and the Fatman,” “The Equalizer,” “Miami Vice” and “Spenser: For Hire.” He starred as Robert McNamara in the 1983 TV series “Kennedy.”

No cause of death was given for Schramm.

