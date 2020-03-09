5 hurt in Chatham crash

Five people were injured in a crash after a BMW ran a red light Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

A 26-year-old man was driving the white BMW south about 1:35 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he ran the light, Chicago police said. The BMW collided with a gray Chevrolet SUV headed westbound on 76th Street,

Five people were taken to Stroger Hospital and the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Investigators found a handgun in the BMW, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.