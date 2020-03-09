 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

5 hurt in Chatham crash

A white BMW collided with a Chevrolet SUV after failing to stop at a red light, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Five people were injured when a BMW ran a red light and crashed into a Chevrolet March 9, 2020, in Chatham.
Five people were injured when a BMW ran a red light and crashed into a Chevrolet March 9, 2020, in Chatham.
Sun-Times file photo

Five people were injured in a crash after a BMW ran a red light Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

A 26-year-old man was driving the white BMW south about 1:35 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he ran the light, Chicago police said. The BMW collided with a gray Chevrolet SUV headed westbound on 76th Street,

Five people were taken to Stroger Hospital and the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Investigators found a handgun in the BMW, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

Next Up In News

The Latest

2-tower plan brings attention back to old Spire site

The developer is changing tactics for a coveted tract left with a pit symbolizing the 2008 financial crash.

By David Roeder

Native Americans should be the judge of when some high school mascots stay or go

Stereotypes die hard, and sometimes they need a push. A bill making its way through Springfield would make it harder for schools to keep offensive Native American mascots.

By CST Editorial Board

2 killed when vehicle flies off road in Newport Township

The Infiniti soared over Russell Road before crashing into the ground, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Robbers target people at CTA bus stops in Lawndale, Douglas Park

Two or three male suspects robbed people at knifepoint as they waited for or got off a CTA bus, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

4 shot on Bishop Ford in South Holland

The men were taken to Roseland Community Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man critically injured in West Humboldt Park fire

The fire started about 10:50 p.m. in the attic of a two-flat in the 1400 block of North Keeler Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire