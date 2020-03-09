 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Loyola Academy cancels classes after student had contact with coronavirus patient

While no Loyola Academy students or staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19, school was canceled Monday as a precautionary measure.

By Sun-Times Wire
Classes at Loyola Academy in Wilmette were canceled March 9, 2020, after a student and the student’s family had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Loyola Academy in Wilmette canceled classes Monday after administrators learned that a student had contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

While no Loyola Academy students or staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19, school was canceled Monday as a precautionary measure, according to a statement from school administrators.

The school was told Sunday evening that a student who was in class through Friday and the student’s family “had contact with an individual that public health officials report has tested positive for COVID-19,” officials said. Health officials are awaiting final confirmation of the test results from the CDC.

The family is under a 14-day quarantine, but are not exhibiting symptoms, officials said.

The school will undergo “advanced cleaning” on Monday and officials will announce plans for the rest of the week later in the day.

Health officials announced over the weekend that a Chicago man in his 60s hospitalized in serious condition is Illinois’ seventh confirmed coronavirus case.

The latest case has not been linked to any travel or other individuals who have been stricken by COVID-19, including an aide at Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park.

