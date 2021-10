Two teens were shot Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

About 5 p.m., they were walking in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue, when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the right foot, and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the right shoulder, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Loretto Hospital and the younger boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. They are both in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.