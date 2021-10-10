 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 8

Joliet Catholic grabs the second spot but things remain stable overall after a calm Week 7.

By Michael O'Brien
Joliet Catholic’s Vinny Iannantone (28) runs the ball against Brother Rice.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

This was the first calm week in the rankings in awhile. There was very little movement overall, other than Brother Rice taking a bit of a tumble after losing at home to Joliet Catholic and Bolingbrook dropping a bit after losing in overtime to Lockport.

Week 8’s schedule doesn’t provide much in the way of marquee match ups. I’ll likely head to Lockport to see the unbeaten Porters host Lincoln-Way East. It’s time to do some research on the last time Lockport won that game.

Oswego East spent a good chunk of the year ranked. The Wolves have a huge rivalry game against Oswego (a team that could easily be in the 20-25 range) on Friday. That’s the other big game of the week. It’s possible the winner of that squeaks into the Super 25 next week.

Week 8’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (7-0) 1

Friday at St. Patrick

2. Joliet Catholic (7-0) 3

Friday at Benet

3. Neuqua Valley (7-0) 4

Friday vs. DeKalb

4. Brother Rice (5-2) 2

Friday at Marian Catholic

5. Cary-Grove (7-0) 5

Friday vs. Burlington Central

6. Maine South (6-1) 6

Friday vs. Evanston

7. Warren (6-1) 7

Friday at Libertyville

8. Batavia (7-0) 8

Friday vs. St. Charles East

9. Wheaton North (6-1) 9

Friday vs. Geneva

10. St. Ignatius (7-0) 10

Friday at DePaul Prep

11. Mount Carmel (5-2) 11

Friday at St. Viator

12. Marist (5-2) 12

Friday at Carmel

13. St. Rita (5-2) 13

Friday vs. Providence

14. Hersey (7-0) 14

Friday vs. Prospect

15. Lockport (7-0) 15

Friday vs. No. 17 Lincoln-Way East

16. Naperville Central (4-3) 16

Friday vs. Metea Valley

17. Lincoln-Way East (5-2) 17

Friday at No. 15 Lockport

18. Hinsdale Central (6-1) 20

Friday vs. Proviso West

19. Lemont (7-0) 19

Friday vs. TF South

20. South Elgin (7-0) 21

Friday at Bartlett

21. Bolingbrook (5-2) 18

Friday at Lincoln-Way Central

22. York (6-1) 22

Friday at Willowbrook

23. Glenbard North (5-2) 23

Friday at St. Charles North

24. Fenwick (5-2) 24

Friday at Marian Central

25. Glenbard West (6-1) 25

Friday at Lyons

