Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 8

This was the first calm week in the rankings in awhile. There was very little movement overall, other than Brother Rice taking a bit of a tumble after losing at home to Joliet Catholic and Bolingbrook dropping a bit after losing in overtime to Lockport.
Week 8’s schedule doesn’t provide much in the way of marquee match ups. I’ll likely head to Lockport to see the unbeaten Porters host Lincoln-Way East. It’s time to do some research on the last time Lockport won that game.
Oswego East spent a good chunk of the year ranked. The Wolves have a huge rivalry game against Oswego (a team that could easily be in the 20-25 range) on Friday. That’s the other big game of the week. It’s possible the winner of that squeaks into the Super 25 next week.
Week 8’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Loyola (7-0) 1
Friday at St. Patrick
2. Joliet Catholic (7-0) 3
Friday at Benet
3. Neuqua Valley (7-0) 4
Friday vs. DeKalb
4. Brother Rice (5-2) 2
Friday at Marian Catholic
5. Cary-Grove (7-0) 5
Friday vs. Burlington Central
6. Maine South (6-1) 6
Friday vs. Evanston
7. Warren (6-1) 7
Friday at Libertyville
8. Batavia (7-0) 8
Friday vs. St. Charles East
9. Wheaton North (6-1) 9
Friday vs. Geneva
10. St. Ignatius (7-0) 10
Friday at DePaul Prep
11. Mount Carmel (5-2) 11
Friday at St. Viator
12. Marist (5-2) 12
Friday at Carmel
13. St. Rita (5-2) 13
Friday vs. Providence
14. Hersey (7-0) 14
Friday vs. Prospect
15. Lockport (7-0) 15
Friday vs. No. 17 Lincoln-Way East
16. Naperville Central (4-3) 16
Friday vs. Metea Valley
17. Lincoln-Way East (5-2) 17
Friday at No. 15 Lockport
18. Hinsdale Central (6-1) 20
Friday vs. Proviso West
19. Lemont (7-0) 19
Friday vs. TF South
20. South Elgin (7-0) 21
Friday at Bartlett
21. Bolingbrook (5-2) 18
Friday at Lincoln-Way Central
22. York (6-1) 22
Friday at Willowbrook
23. Glenbard North (5-2) 23
Friday at St. Charles North
24. Fenwick (5-2) 24
Friday at Marian Central
25. Glenbard West (6-1) 25
Friday at Lyons