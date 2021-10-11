 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

The high school basketball Twitter previews

280-character previews of every high school basketball team in the state that submits information.

By Michael O'Brien
Clark players react during a game against North Lawndale.
Clark players react during a game against North Lawndale.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Coaches and/or athletic directors, please send info on your team to mobrien@suntimes.com. I’ll tweet out a preview on every team that sends in the information. You can follow along on Twitter @michaelsobrien or read the previews here. All Illinois schools are eligible, not just schools in the Sun-Times coverage area. Please include the following:

School:

Coach:

Cell Phone:

Outlook for this season:

Top Returning Players (Position, Height, Year in school):

Top Newcomers (Position, Height, Year in school):

Top teams in your conference:

Players on your team and in the conference to consider for the list of the area’s best:

Interesting story idea about your team:

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

A Northwestern University first — woman named as president

Rebecca M. Blank, chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, takes the helm in Summer 2022.

By Stefano Esposito

Blackhawks bring back Erik Gustafsson to supplement defensive depth

With Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk injured, the Hawks signed Gustafsson to a one-year contract.

By Ben Pope

3 killed, 5 teens among 39 wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend

One person was killed and four others wounded in West Town Sunday morning.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman dies after car falls off Dan Ryan Expressway, crashes into Armour Square parking lot

Nicole Betts’ car became airborne after hitting the crash barrels separating the local and express lanes near 29th Street, authorities say.

By David Struett

Person killed in 7-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway

The crash happened Sunday night in the outbound lanes near Natoma Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

By David Struett

Storms could stir up damaging wind, hail, tornados to Chicago area Monday

Rain will start in the late morning and storms will grow in intensity throughout the afternoon.

By David Struett