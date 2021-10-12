 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Derrick Rose gets engaged on court at Madison Square Garden

Knicks guard proposes to longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson.

By John Silver
Derrick Rose proposed to his girlfriend, Alaina Anderson, on Tuesday in New York.
AP Photos

Finally, we have a ring ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

But it was Derrick Rose and not the Knicks who provided the bling Tuesday.

At the same arena where he was drafted first overall by the Bulls in 2008 and has seen his career rejuvenated since he was traded to the Knicks in February, Rose proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Alaina Anderson.

He announced his engagement in an Instagram post with a photo of a romantic dinner setup — with red wine and a massive diamond ring.

Along with the photo he wrote:

I didn’t know things were going to go this way.
Even from the jump I didn’t know I was texting Big Jay.

I didn’t know how you were going to perceive me.
But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me.

Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever.
When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together.

It took both of us a while to let down our guards.
That’s only becuz both of our hearts were scarred.

We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD.
We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD.

I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond
We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen.

Anderson, a Chicago native and De La Salle high school graduate, is an entrepreneur and Instagram influencer. She and Rose have two children together. A girl, Layla Malibu, was born in 2018. One year later, they had a boy, London Marley. Rose has another son, Derrick Jr., from a previous relationship.

She posted a video on Instagram that showed off the ring: “MRS. ROSE… MY FACE HURTS … Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!”

Next Up In NBA

The Latest

Teen boy wounded in drive-by in Gage Park

About 11:10 p.m., he was riding a bicycle in the 5300 block of South Albany Avenue, when someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Man critically wounded in Marquette Park drive-by

The 50-year-old was entering his vehicle about 8:40 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the chest and torso, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

FOP president urges police officers to ignore city mandate to report vaccination status — predicts 50% cut in cops on street

FOP President John Catanzara instructed rank-and-file officers to report to work Friday and be sent home for not having reported their vaccine status. Asked to respond, a mayoral spokesperson said they would have "no statement."

By Clare Spaulding

White Sox fans come out in force for playoffs, leave with mixed emotions: ‘Our future is really bright’

As the season ended after a brutal loss Tuesday, fans said it felt good to have something to root for during a difficult year.

By Madeline Kenney

Gavin Sheets’ homer gave fans something to cheer about

Sheets joined Luis Robert (2020) and Tadahito Iguchi (2005) as the only Sox rookies with a postseason homer.

By Daryl Van Schouwen