Derrick Rose gets engaged on court at Madison Square Garden

Finally, we have a ring ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

But it was Derrick Rose and not the Knicks who provided the bling Tuesday.

At the same arena where he was drafted first overall by the Bulls in 2008 and has seen his career rejuvenated since he was traded to the Knicks in February, Rose proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Alaina Anderson.

He announced his engagement in an Instagram post with a photo of a romantic dinner setup — with red wine and a massive diamond ring.

Along with the photo he wrote:

I didn’t know things were going to go this way.

Even from the jump I didn’t know I was texting Big Jay. I didn’t know how you were going to perceive me.

But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever.

When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards.

That’s only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD.

We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD. I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond

We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen.

Anderson, a Chicago native and De La Salle high school graduate, is an entrepreneur and Instagram influencer. She and Rose have two children together. A girl, Layla Malibu, was born in 2018. One year later, they had a boy, London Marley. Rose has another son, Derrick Jr., from a previous relationship.

She posted a video on Instagram that showed off the ring: “MRS. ROSE… MY FACE HURTS … Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!”