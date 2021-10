Authorities have released the name of a man killed Wednesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Austin on the West Side.

Laquan Jernigan, 20, was standing in the 4800 block of West Crystal Street when someone in a passing car fired shots about 4:20 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in the chest and driven to West Suburban Medical Center where he died, police said. Jernigan lived in the Galewood neighborhood.

Police reported no arrests.

