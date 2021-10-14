 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

This week in history: Comedian Dick Gregory attempts to confront Mayor Daley on school segregation

The comedian and civil rights activist, born Oct. 12, wasn’t laughing when he attempted to confront Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1965 at his City Hall office over the state of school segregation in Chicago.

By Alison Martin
Dick Gregory and others gathered outside of the Mayor’s Office in Chicago
Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, born Oct. 12, and others gathered outside of the Mayor’s Office after being told that Mayor Richard J. Daley was not in the building and thus unavailable to meet with the Anti-Willis protesters on June 10, 1965.
From the Sun-Times archives.

As published in the Chicago Daily News and the Chicago Sun-Times:

Comedian Dick Gregory never shied away from making a joke about racism. His brand of comedy in the 1960s involved making people laugh and (hopefully) squirm in their seats. When he wasn’t doing a bit, Gregory — born Oct. 12, 1932 — hit the front lines of the civil rights movement, participating in boycotts, sit-ins and protests all over Chicago and the country.

In June 1965, the activist focused his attention on ending school segregation in the city and getting rid of School Supt. Benjamin Willis as he and other cohorts attempted to organize a school boycott.

Several other boycotts against Willis — the “Freedom Day” boycott in 1963 and another in 1964 — drew massive headlines and attention but failed to force Mayor Richard J. Daley to get rid of the superintendent, who refused to send Black children from overcrowded schools to less crowded ones in white neighborhoods. Instead of building better schools in Black neighborhoods, he installed portable school rooms pejoratively known as “Willis Wagons” and put many of those schools on double shifts.

During the summer of 1965, Gregory and other activists planned another school boycott that would keep kids out of classrooms, but a temporary court order stalled this effort. On June 9, Chicago Daily News reporter Edmund J. Rooney caught up with the comedian just as he was coming out of jail on a disorderly conduct charge. Despite what other activist leaders thought, Gregory still supported the boycott.

“We’ve had school boycotts in New York with very few students participating, and they helped us get rid of the school superintendent there,” he told Rooney. “Any protest is effective, believe me, even if 100 kids or less stay out of school.”

Gregory vowed to keep up the protests and picketing in the Loop, aiming to hurt the city’s tourism industry, until Willis was removed, Rooney wrote. He refused to accept his constitutional rights “on an installment plan” and insisted that he didn’t care if his activism cost him his career. The comedian also poked fun at Daley, saying he would prefer Alabama Gov. George Wallace to Daley as mayor because “at least Wallace is honest.”

The next day, Gregory joined more than 400 other people to march from Soldier Field to City Hall where an 11-member delegation — including Gregory — attempted to meet with Daley in his office.

“The delegation was told by Jack Reilly, the mayor’s special events director, that Daley was at a groundbreaking, but had agreed to meet with the group at 9 a.m. Monday,” Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ronald Berquist wrote in the June 11 edition of the paper. Berquist didn’t name Gregory as part of the delegation, but photographs taken that day show him outside the mayor’s office surrounded by reporters holding microphones near him.

Outside, marchers sat in the middle of LaSalle Street, the reporter said, but Chicago police did not arrest anyone. The procession downtown had been “orderly,” but it did stall traffic. As they walked, they chanted, “Toss Willis out” and “Willis and Daley, take a vacation from segregation.”

When he finished up inside, Gregory came out of City Hall and spoke to the marchers. “People asked why we marched downtown,” he told them. “As long as Willis stays in, he bugs a whole lot of people.

“But we’ll break even. When we march down here, we bug a lot of people.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

The imagined woes of so-called ‘real Americans’

Fearful of being relegated to second-class status, many "Real Americans," as they’re styled on Fox News, appear eager to embrace minority rule. So long as they’re the ones wielding power.

By Gene Lyons

At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

Neighborhood residents said the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly and disabled people and it wasn’t clear how many of the 120 units were occupied.

By Associated Press

Bow-and-arrow attack in Norway appears to be act of terror: Authorities

The Wednesday night attack at a supermarket and other locations in downtown Kongsberg, a town of about 26,000 residents not far from Norway’s capital, left the country stunned as police released some details,

By Associated Press

Go & Show: Urban Stream Research Center, backwards river, mushrooms, trout, bowhunting

A rare chance for the public to tour the Urban Stream Research Center leads this Go & Show; plus a weekend gathering on the backwards river, along with several activities of the season.

By Dale Bowman

Seven locals primed for breakout college basketball seasons

Here are seven local players who will likely be heard from in a big way this college basketball season after glimpses of impact a year ago.

By Joe Henricksen

Deere & Co. workers in Moline go on strike after rejecting contract

The strike is the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades.

By Associated Press