Malik Elzy sparkles, leads Simeon to crucial win against undefeated Kenwood

Simeon junior Malik Elzy is widely-considered the top prospect in the city. He has offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Tennessee, Wisconsin and a long list of other schools.

Fighting Irish assistant coach Tommy Rees was out at Lane Stadium on Saturday morning to see Elzy and the Wolverines play undefeated Kenwood.

Elzy is a receiver and a defensive back. It can be difficult for a high school receiver to impact a game. Especially when his offense is struggling, which was the case with Simeon.

Heading into Saturday, the Wolverines had passed none of their tests this season. Last weekend they lost to arch rival Morgan Park on television. Simeon has lost to Joliet Catholic, Bolingbrook and Phillips as well.

So the Wolverines found themselves fighting for their playoff lives on Saturday. With the season on the line, Elzy came alive.

The junior caught six passes for 90 yards, with touchdowns of 30 and 20 yards. And then he came up with the back breaker, a 55-yard interception return touchdown on Kenwood’s final drive of the game.

“I feel they disrespected me by trying to play me one-on-one,” Elzy said. “So we took advantage of it and you saw what happened on the field.”

Kenwood matched up highly-recruited senior defensive back/wide receiver Jalil Martin with Elzy. The pair of prospects took turns going at each other on offense and defense.

“That’s my boy,” Elzy said. “It was a big match up. I knew it was going to be a good one so I came out and showed up.”

Simeon takes a 12-7 lead over Kenwood on this 30-yard TD pass from Korey Flowers to Malik Elzy. pic.twitter.com/UFH4fc0YDs — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 16, 2021

Simeon (4-4, 3-2 Illini Red Bird) led 19-7 at halftime but Kenwood dominated the third quarter and led 26-19 with 11:48 to play.

The Broncos switched quarterbacks from Lou Henson to Shauntrel Meeks-Scott late in the second quarter and changed to a more pass-oriented offense.

“When they came out throwing in the second half it threw us for a loop,” Simeon coach Dante Culbreath said. “They run about 90 percent of the time. But we made the adjustments we need to make.”

Kenwood (7-1, 4-1) did a good job limiting Simeon’s running game in the first half, but junior running back Andre Crews started to cause some damage in the fourth quarter.

Crews (15 carries, 95 yards, two touchdowns) scored on a four-yard run with 5:52 left to pull the Wolverines within 26-25, but they missed the kick.

He came through again with 1:52 to play, shaking off a face mask to score on a seven-yard run and give Simeon a 31-26 lead.

“I had to trust my line,” Crews said. “They came through in the second half to get us the win. I needed to get in the end zone on that run. It was up to me and I had to come through, face mask or not.”

Biggest TD of the season for Simeon. Andre Crews on a 7-yard run. Wolverines lead Kenwood 31-26 with about 2 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/TSfhy6VzQV — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 16, 2021

Simeon quarterback Korey Flowers was 9-for-15 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He had a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“I’m proud of my young boys,” Culbreath said. “They aren’t really experienced on the field but they come to practice and fight every day. Kenwood is a tough team. They are well-coached, and have good size. That is a good win.”

Meeks-Scott was 6-for-18 passing for 100 yards with one interception and a 51-yard touchdown pass to Kahlil Tate in the third quarter. Meeks-Scott had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

“Simeon challenged us pretty good,” Kenwood coach Sinque Turner said. “We got that loss out of the way. It’s a good time to have it. We will go back to the drawing board and reconstruct some things.”