Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 9

Another calm week in the Super 25. Hersey, which had been ranked since the preseason, falls out after losing to Prospect.
The Knights take Hersey’s place. It’s difficult to figure out what exactly to do with the Mid-Suburban League this season. Several traditional top programs are having rough years. We will find out soon enough though, the playoff field is released in just a few days.
There are a number of major Catholic League match ups on Friday, including No. 1 Loyola at No. 11 Mount Carmel, No. 4 Brother Rice at No. 12 Marist and No. 23 Fenwick at No. 10 St. Ignatius.
I’m leaning towards attending the Fenwick-Iggy game. I haven’t seen either team yet and Fenwick has some talented players that will be contenders for the All-Area Team.
There aren’t any Public League games listed on this week’s schedule yet. We are waiting to receive the playoff pairings. Games will start on Thursday.
Week 9’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Loyola (8-0) 1
Friday at No. 11 Mount Carmel
2. Joliet Catholic (8-0) 2
Friday at Montini
3. Neuqua Valley (8-0) 3
Friday vs. Naperville North
4. Brother Rice (6-2) 4
Friday at No. 12 Marist
5. Cary-Grove (8-0) 5
Friday at Hampshire
6. Maine South (7-1) 6
Friday at New Trier
7. Warren (7-1) 7
Friday vs. Lake Forest
8. Batavia (8-0) 8
Friday at St. Charles North
9. Wheaton North (7-1) 9
Friday at St. Charles East
10. St. Ignatius (8-0) 10
Friday vs. No. 23 Fenwick
11. Mount Carmel (6-2) 11
Friday vs. No. 1 Loyola
12. Marist (6-2) 12
Friday vs. No. 4 Brother Rice
13. St. Rita (6-2) 13
Friday at Notre Dame
14. Naperville Central (5-3) 16
Friday at Metea Valley
15. Lincoln-Way East (6-2) 17
Friday vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais
16. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 18
Saturday at No. 24 Glenbard West
17. Lockport (7-1) 15
Friday vs. Andrew
18. Lemont (8-0) 19
Friday at Oak Forest
19. South Elgin (8-0) 20
Friday at West Chicago
20. Bolingbrook (6-2) 21
Friday at Stagg
21. York (7-1) 22
Friday vs. Oak Park
22. Glenbard North (6-2) 23
Friday at Wheaton-Warrenville South
23. Fenwick (6-2) 24
Friday at No. 10 St. Ignatius
24. Glenbard West (7-1) 25
Saturday vs. No. 16 Hinsdale Central
25. Prospect (7-1) NR
Friday vs. Rolling Meadows