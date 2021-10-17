 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 9

Prospect joins for the first time after knocking off Hersey. Check out where things stand as we head into the final week of the regular season.

By Michael O'Brien
Neuqua Valley players react after winning against Naperville Central.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Another calm week in the Super 25. Hersey, which had been ranked since the preseason, falls out after losing to Prospect.

The Knights take Hersey’s place. It’s difficult to figure out what exactly to do with the Mid-Suburban League this season. Several traditional top programs are having rough years. We will find out soon enough though, the playoff field is released in just a few days.

There are a number of major Catholic League match ups on Friday, including No. 1 Loyola at No. 11 Mount Carmel, No. 4 Brother Rice at No. 12 Marist and No. 23 Fenwick at No. 10 St. Ignatius.

I’m leaning towards attending the Fenwick-Iggy game. I haven’t seen either team yet and Fenwick has some talented players that will be contenders for the All-Area Team.

There aren’t any Public League games listed on this week’s schedule yet. We are waiting to receive the playoff pairings. Games will start on Thursday.

Week 9’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (8-0) 1

Friday at No. 11 Mount Carmel

2. Joliet Catholic (8-0) 2

Friday at Montini

3. Neuqua Valley (8-0) 3

Friday vs. Naperville North

4. Brother Rice (6-2) 4

Friday at No. 12 Marist

5. Cary-Grove (8-0) 5

Friday at Hampshire

6. Maine South (7-1) 6

Friday at New Trier

7. Warren (7-1) 7

Friday vs. Lake Forest

8. Batavia (8-0) 8

Friday at St. Charles North

9. Wheaton North (7-1) 9

Friday at St. Charles East

10. St. Ignatius (8-0) 10

Friday vs. No. 23 Fenwick

11. Mount Carmel (6-2) 11

Friday vs. No. 1 Loyola

12. Marist (6-2) 12

Friday vs. No. 4 Brother Rice

13. St. Rita (6-2) 13

Friday at Notre Dame

14. Naperville Central (5-3) 16

Friday at Metea Valley

15. Lincoln-Way East (6-2) 17

Friday vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais

16. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 18

Saturday at No. 24 Glenbard West

17. Lockport (7-1) 15

Friday vs. Andrew

18. Lemont (8-0) 19

Friday at Oak Forest

19. South Elgin (8-0) 20

Friday at West Chicago

20. Bolingbrook (6-2) 21

Friday at Stagg

21. York (7-1) 22

Friday vs. Oak Park

22. Glenbard North (6-2) 23

Friday at Wheaton-Warrenville South

23. Fenwick (6-2) 24

Friday at No. 10 St. Ignatius

24. Glenbard West (7-1) 25

Saturday vs. No. 16 Hinsdale Central

25. Prospect (7-1) NR

Friday vs. Rolling Meadows

