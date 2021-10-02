Spring Awakening gets off to a rocky start amid fall rain

It’s billed as the biggest incarnation of Spring Awakening in the history of the nearly 10-year history of the festival. And with more than 70 acts scheduled for this weekend’s Spring Awakening: Autumn Equinox, that’s an understatement.

The musicmaking, however, had to wait on Saturday as severe weather forced the evacuation of the festival grounds for several hours. Social media and onsite festival staff alerted the crowds to evacuate to a temporary shelter at 15th and Wood streets around 3 p.m. Gates reopened at 5:45 and music was underway by 6 p.m.

But the rush to get back into the festival grounds was anything but a breeze as hundreds of festivalgoers converged on the entrance, creating a human traffic jam.

Four stages are set up in Addams/Medill Park (1301 W. 14th Street) for the electronic music event running through Sunday.

The lineup includes: Martin Garrix, Excision, Diplo, Galantis, RL Grime b2b Baauer, Dillon Francis, Madeon, Zomboy, AC Slater, Shiba San, Midnight Kids and a Sofi Tukker DJ Set. Other festival highlights include silent discos, laser light shows and plenty of afterparties.

And yes, attendees are required to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of attending each day. You must be at least 18 to attend.

The festival runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The entire schedule/lineup and festival safety protocols are available at springawakeningfestival.com.