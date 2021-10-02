 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Spring Awakening gets off to a rocky start amid fall rain

Four stages are set up in Addams/Medill Park (1301 W. 14th Street) for the electronic music event running through Sunday.

By Sun-Times staff
Hundreds of music fans descend on the entrance to Spring Awakening: Autumn Equinox at Addams/Medill Park after a two-hour rain delay forced the evacuation of the festival grounds.
Hundreds of music fans descend on the entrance to Spring Awakening: Autumn Equinox at Addams/Medill Park after a two-hour rain delay forced the evacuation of the festival grounds.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

It’s billed as the biggest incarnation of Spring Awakening in the history of the nearly 10-year history of the festival. And with more than 70 acts scheduled for this weekend’s Spring Awakening: Autumn Equinox, that’s an understatement.

Security urges Spring Awakening Musical Festival: Autumn Equinox festival goers to evacuate due to severe weather near the Addams/Medill Park in the University Village neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2021.
Security urges Spring Awakening Musical Festival: Autumn Equinox festival goers to evacuate due to severe weather near the Addams/Medill Park in the University Village neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2021.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The musicmaking, however, had to wait on Saturday as severe weather forced the evacuation of the festival grounds for several hours. Social media and onsite festival staff alerted the crowds to evacuate to a temporary shelter at 15th and Wood streets around 3 p.m. Gates reopened at 5:45 and music was underway by 6 p.m.

But the rush to get back into the festival grounds was anything but a breeze as hundreds of festivalgoers converged on the entrance, creating a human traffic jam.

Four stages are set up in Addams/Medill Park (1301 W. 14th Street) for the electronic music event running through Sunday.

The lineup includes: Martin Garrix, Excision, Diplo, Galantis, RL Grime b2b Baauer, Dillon Francis, Madeon, Zomboy, AC Slater, Shiba San, Midnight Kids and a Sofi Tukker DJ Set. Other festival highlights include silent discos, laser light shows and plenty of afterparties.

And yes, attendees are required to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of attending each day. You must be at least 18 to attend.

The festival runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The entire schedule/lineup and festival safety protocols are available at springawakeningfestival.com.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Bears rookie Justin Fields to start at quarterback vs. Lions in Week 4

Andy Dalton was limited by a bone bruise in his left knee all week, while Fields practiced in full despite a thumb injury.

By Jason Lieser

Notre Dame falls at home to visiting Cincinnati in top-10 matchup

Bearcats snap Irish’s 26-game home winning streak

By Ralph D. Russo | AP

Things to do in Chicago for theater and dance fans

Chicagoans can find a range of plays, musicals and dance shows at local theaters large and small. Our guide has the latest on what’s on stage in the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Fall, winter serve up lots of fun, attractions for the entire family

From Halloween haunts to classical music, check out these things to see and do.

By Contributor

Chase Brown, Illini run past Charlotte

Brown rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, the fourth-best single-game rushing performance in Illinois history

By Terry Towery | AP

Texas ban renews activism for abortion rights at Chicago rally, with a new generation ‘coming to the fight’

The downtown rally and subsequent march was part of "Defend Abortion Access," a network of protests happening across the nation, in the wake of the most restrictive anti-abortion law yet that went into effect in Texas last month.

By Madeline Kenney