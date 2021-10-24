 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID, will do performances from home

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

By Associated Press
British singer Ed Sheeran attends the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Getty

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals” is due Friday, Oct. 29 and he has a lot to cover, including his marriage, fatherhood and loss. “I see it as my coming-of-age record,” he said in a statement. The 14-track album includes the hits “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.” In a kind gesture, Sheeran recently took to Instagram to ask his fans to buy or stream Elton John’s new album and help the Rocket Man displace him atop the charts. “Who doesn’t wanna be knocked off by Elton?” he asked.

This cover image released by Atlantic Records shows “Equals” the latest album by Ed Sheeran.
AP

