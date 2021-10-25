 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Melissa Gilbert joins ‘Frasier’ actor in Chicago play

The ‘Little House on the Prairie’ alum will play a rehab therapist in the world premiere comedy.

By Darel Jevens
Melissa Gilbert will star in “When Harry Met Rehab” at Greenhouse Theater Center.
Provided

Melissa Gilbert, the veteran actress still best known for her work on “Little House on the Prairie,” has joined the cast of the Chicago play “When Harry Met Rehab” alongside another familiar TV face.

She’ll star with Dan Butler, who played sports-talk host Bulldog on “Frasier,” in the world premiere that begins previews Nov. 24 at the Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

Butler plays the title character in the play based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, who wrote the piece with Spike Manton. Gilbert takes the role of Barb, a rehab therapist and former addict.

Since playing young Laura Ingalls on the 1974-83 NBC period piece “Little House,” Gilbert has appeared in dozens of TV movies and in stage works including “The Glass Menagerie,” “Bus Stop,” “Love Letters” and “Little House on the Prairie: The Musical.”

Tickets for the play are on sale now at whenharrymetrehab.com.

