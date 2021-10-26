 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Menu planner: One-pot taco beef and rice is economical and delicious

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
Susan Nicholson
One-pot taco beef and rice.
One-pot taco beef and rice

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: under 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons less-sodium taco seasoning mix

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 cup salsa

1 cup uncooked instant brown rice

2/3 cup water

1 cup shredded cheddar jack cheese blend

1 cup chopped lettuce

Reduced-fat sour cream

1 small tomato, chopped

Sliced jalapenos

Cilantro

Taco shells or tortillas, if desired

Heat a large, nonstick skillet (with deep sides) over medium-high heat. Add beef, onion, garlic and taco seasoning; cook 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink. Add tomato sauce, salsa, rice and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 10 minutes or until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Add your favorite toppings, such as shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro. Serve dish on its own or in taco shells or tortillas.

Per serving (without tortillas): 361 calories, 28 grams protein, 12 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 5.4 grams saturated fat, 35 grams carbohydrate, 69 milligrams cholesterol, 906 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Ghostly graveyard cakes

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: about 5 to 10 minutes per cake

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

9 drops neon blue food coloring, divided

9 drops neon yellow food coloring, divided

1 (16-ounce) can ready-to-spread white frosting

1 1/2 cups flaked coconut

10 cream-filled snack cakes (such as Twinkies)

Chocolate frosting

10 oval-shaped cookies (such as Pepperidge Farm Milanos)

Crushed chocolate sandwich cookies (if desired)

In a medium bowl, mix 3 drops blue and 3 drops yellow food coloring into frosting. Set aside. Shake coconut in a large plastic bag with 6 drops blue and 6 drops yellow coloring until coated. Cover cakes (Twinkies) with green frosting. Sprinkle with green coconut to create a grasslike finish. To make “tombstones”: Place chocolate frosting in small plastic bag. Snip off a tiny corner of the bag. Squeeze out the letters “RIP” onto each oval cookie. Place one cookie into one end of each cake. Arrange cakes on a serving platter to create a graveyard. If desired, surround with crushed chocolate cookies to make “dirt.”

Per serving: 468 calories, 3 grams protein, 19 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 9.7 grams saturated fat, 72 grams carbohydrate, 21 milligrams cholesterol, 357 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 5.

Spaghetti with beans and greens

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces whole-grain spaghetti

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

1 (16-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed

1 (5-ounce) package arugula

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to directions. Drain; reserve 1/2 cup pasta water. Place pasta in a bowl, add 1/4 teaspoon salt and toss. Cover and set aside. Return pan to medium heat. Add oil, garlic and pepper; cook 2 minutes or until garlic is softened, stirring occasionally. Stir in remaining salt, tomatoes and beans; cook 2 minutes. Add reserved pasta; cook 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add reserved water and arugula, tossing gently to combine. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon juice and cheese. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 286 calories, 11 grams protein, 8 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 44 grams carbohydrate, 6 milligrams cholesterol, 518 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Mustard-crusted pork roast

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Season 1 (2-pound) trimmed boneless pork loin roast with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Place in a shallow pan and roast 20 minutes. Meanwhile, place 1 cup garlic croutons in a resealable plastic bag; roll with rolling pin or bottle until crushed. Remove roast from oven; spread surface with 2 tablespoons spicy mustard and sprinkle with crouton crumbs. Return to oven; roast 10 to 15 minutes longer or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven, tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes; slice and serve.

Barbecue pork wraps

Shred the pork; stir in some barbecue sauce and heat in the microwave. Spoon into warm corn tortillas and top with salsa, reduced-fat sour cream, shredded lettuce and slice jalapeno peppers (from jar). Serve with deli coleslaw. Peaches are a light dessert.

Turkey cheese wraps with honey mustard

In a small bowl, mix 2 cups plain hummus, 3 tablespoons honey and 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard. For one wrap: Spread 1/4 of the mixture over one large whole-grain flour tortilla, leaving 1/4 inch space around the edge. Sprinkle 1/2 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat cheese on each wrap. Place 2 slices deli turkey and 1 lettuce leaf on top of the cheese. Roll each wrap and wrap in waxed paper

Roasted salmon with fresh salsa

Heat oven to 425 degrees; line a rimmed baking pan with foil. Mix together 2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander and 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder. Rub spice mixture over 4 skinless salmon fillets. Place fish on baking sheet. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until cooked through. Meanwhile, combine 1 cup chopped red bell pepper, 1/4 cup chopped tomato, 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion, 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice. Serve salmon with salsa.

