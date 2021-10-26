 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Illinois loses QB Artur Sitkowski for the season with broken arm

Coach Bret Bielema announced Monday that Sitkowski would have surgery on his arm Wednesday and have another operation in two to four weeks to correct a chronic problem in his right shoulder.

By Associated Press
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State.
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State.
AP

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State. Brandon Peters will start the Illini’s home game against Rutgers on Saturday (11 a.m., BTN).

Coach Bret Bielema announced Monday that Sitkowski would have surgery on his arm Wednesday and have another operation in two to four weeks to correct a chronic problem in his right shoulder. Bielema said Sitkowski would miss spring practice and should be full strength next fall.

Sitkowski’s arm was broken when he was hit as he threw a rollout pass in the fourth overtime of Illinois’ 20-18 nine-overtime win at Penn State last Saturday.

Sitkowski completed half his passes (74 of 148) for 704 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions in his five games. The sophomore was in his first year with the Illini after transferring from Rutgers.

He replaced an injured Peters early in the opener against Nebraska and led the Illini to a 30-22 win. Sitkowski started the next two games and backed up Peters the following four.

Peters was injured against Wisconsin on Oct. 9 and cleared to play against Penn State, but Bielema started Sitkowski. Peters entered after Sitkowski got hurt and threw the winning pass to Casey Washington.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Great problem for the Bulls: DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine as a closer?

LaVine can do more from a scoring standpoint, but DeRozan has a more accomplished history and better numbers the past few seasons to warrant riding him in crunchtime. Either way, it’s a great problem for coach Billy Donovan to have.

By Joe Cowley

World Series will be a father-and-son story for Snitkers

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker will be in the dugout opposite his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker.

By Kristie Rieken | Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse defense team allowed to call use-of-force expert at trial

The hearing was likely the last before Rittenhouse goes on trial Nov. 1 for the shootings during demonstrations in Kenosha in August 2020.

By Todd Richmond | AP

Azul De La Garza murder: Police release video of individuals wanted for fatal shooting

Azul De La Garza was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue on Sept. 25 when someone approached and fired.

By Sun-Times Wire

That’s not a trout! 10-year-old angler catches really big carp as he fishes Illinois’ fall trout season

Wyatt Sargent, 10, caught a really big carp while trout fishing at Silver Springs SFWA.

By Dale Bowman

Enjoy this stuffed squash with quinoa and goat cheese — and the dish, too

Presenting food in food — or edible vessels — is not only efficient and no-waste, but it’s often highly decorative.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood