AP final Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By Associate Press
The ball is just out of reach for Phillips’s Kyerre Howard (11) during their 14-12 win over Simeon at Gately Stadium
The ball is just out of reach for Phillips’s Kyerre Howard (11) during their 14-12 win over Simeon at Gately Stadium.
Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A

1. Loyola (13) (9-0) 130 1
2. Maine South (8-1) 111 3
3. Warren (8-1) 105 4
4. Neuqua Valley (8-1) 88 2
5. Lincoln-Way East (7-2) 63 T6
6. Hinsdale Central (8-1) 60 8
7. South Elgin (9-0) 40 T6
8. Naperville Central (6-3) 37 9
9. Lockport (8-1) 27 NR
10. Marist (6-3) 17 5

Others receiving votes: York 16, Naperville North 12, Bolingbrook 4, Glenbard West 3, O’Fallon 2.

Class 7A

1. Brother Rice (9) (7-2) 133 2
2. Batavia (5) (9-0) 130 1
3. Wheaton North (8-1) 109 3
4. St. Rita (7-2) 93 5
5. Mount Carmel (6-3) 87 4
6. Normal (9-0) 60 7
7. Hononegah (9-0) 47 8
8. Moline (8-1) 39 9
9. Prospect (7-2) 31 6
10. Buffalo Grove (8-1) 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Hersey 9, Plainfield Central 3, Hoffman Estates 2, Pekin 1.

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis (13) (7-2) 148 1
2. Cary-Grove (2) (9-0) 137 2
3. St. Ignatius (8-1) 112 4
4. Lemont (9-0) 109 5
5. Wauconda (9-0) 76 7
6. Crete-Monee (6-3) 64 6
7. Lake Forest (7-2) 56 8
8. Harlem (8-1) 51 9
9. Washington (7-2) 32 10
10. Deerfield (8-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie Ridge 12, Simeon 7, Kenwood 5, Belvidere North 2, Richards 1.

Class 5A

1. Fenwick (10) (7-2) 153 2
2. Kankakee (6) (9-0) 141 3 in Class 6A
3. Morris (9-0) 125 3
4. Mahomet-Seymour (9-0) 98 4
5. Peoria (7-2) 88 5
6. Sterling (7-2) 62 7
(tie) Mascoutah (8-1) 62 6
8. Glenbard South (8-1) 50 8
9. Marion (8-1) 36 9
10. Nazareth (5-4) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Morton 12, Marmion 9, Morgan Park 8, Sycamore 8, Rockford Boylan 5.

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic (14) (9-0) 157 1
2. Rochester (3) (8-1) 156 1 in Class 5A
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1) 136 2
4. Richmond-Burton (9-0) 120 3
5. Genoa-Kingston (8-1) 87 5
6. Phillips (7-2) 85 6
7. St. Francis (7-2) 74 7
8. Kewanee (8-1) 45 4
9. Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) 26 8
10. Wheaton Academy (7-2) 16 NR
(tie) Breese Central (8-1) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Coal City 7, Stillman Valley 4, Freeburg 3, Carterville 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1.

Class 3A

1. IC Catholic (13) (8-1) 146 1
2. Byron (1) (9-0) 132 3
3. Tolono Unity (9-0) 111 5
4. Williamsville (1) (8-1) 106 4
5. Princeton (8-1) 94 6
6. Mt. Carmel, IL (9-0) 80 8
7. Reed-Custer (8-1) 56 T10
8. Durand (8-1) 43 T10
9. Benton (9-0) 31 NR
10. Monticello (7-2) 20 9

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 4, Carlinville 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.

Class 2A

1. Wilmington (10) (9-0) 135 2 in Class 3A
2. Decatur St. Teresa (4) (9-0) 127 1
3. Breese Mater Dei (9-0) 112 2
4. Downs Tri-Valley (9-0) 86 3 in Class 2A
5. Farmington (9-0) 85 7 in Class 3A
6. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) 59 4
7. Pana (9-0) 49 5
8. Bishop McNamara (5-4) 29 NR
9. Nashville (8-1) 28 NR
10. Knoxville (8-1) 24 8

Others receiving votes: Maroa-Forsyth 21, Johnston City 11, Erie-Prophetstown 2, North-Mac 1, Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A

1. Carrollton (4) (8-1) 129 1
2. Athens (10) (8-1) 128 6 in Class 2A
3. Camp Point Central (8-1) 119 4
4. Forreston (7-2) 105 6
5. Lena-Winslow (1) (7-2) 83 3
6. Fulton (7-2) 76 5
7. Abingdon (8-1) 68 2
8. Ottawa Marquette (8-1) 34 7
9. St. Bede (7-2) 32 8
10. Aurora Christian (6-3) 17 9

Others receiving votes: Arcola 14, Cumberland 13, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Nokomis 2.

