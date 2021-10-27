 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Dinosaur is United Nations’ spokesman for ‘save your species’ fossil fuel message

In a video released ahead of the U.N. climate change summit, a computer-generated dino tells the U.N.’s General Assembly, ‘Going extinct is a bad thing.’

By Associated Press
“You’re headed for a climate disaster,” the UN’s Development Programme’s dinosaur proclaims. In an accompanying report, the U.N. agency says its research shows the world spends more than four times as much each year — about $423 billion — to subsidize fossil fuels for consumers than it does to help poor countries tackle global warming.
“You’re headed for a climate disaster,” the UN’s Development Programme’s dinosaur proclaims. In an accompanying report, the U.N. agency says its research shows the world spends more than four times as much each year — about $423 billion — to subsidize fossil fuels for consumers than it does to help poor countries tackle global warming.
United Nations

The United Nations is summoning an unusual “witness” to testify to the dangers of burning fossil fuels that stoke global warming: a dinosaur.

In a video released on social media ahead of this year’s U.N. climate change summit, a computer-generated dinosaur bursts into the U.N.’s famous General Assembly hall in New York to tell world diplomats, “Going extinct is a bad thing.”

The light-hearted clip, voiced in the English version by actor Jack Black, carries a message the U.N. Development Programme hopes to drive home.

“You’re headed for a climate disaster,” the dinosaur proclaims. “And yet every year governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies. Imagine if we had spent hundreds of billions per year subsidizing giant meteors.”

In an accompanying report, the U.N. agency says its research shows the world spends more than four times as much each year — about $423 billion — to subsidize fossil fuels for consumers than it does to help poor countries tackle global warming.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Kyle Beach comes out as Blackhawks’ sexual assault victim: ‘The healing process is just beginning’

"It made me feel like I didn’t exist," Beach told TSN about an alleged sexual assault by former Hawks video coach Brad Aldrich.

By Ben Pope

Georgia man used most of COVID-relief business loan to buy a $57,000 Pokémon card, prosecutors say

If you’re wondering which card it was, sorry, prosecutors didn’t say. Rare ones have sold for as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars. No, seriously.

By USA TODAY

The Mix: things to do in Chicago Oct. 28-Nov. 3

From theater and music to museums and family events, we’ve got just the ticket with our entertainment guide to some of the fun kicking off in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Closing arguments near in federal street-gang trial after accused chief spars with prosecutor

Labar "Bro Man" Spann took the stand this week and testified that "gangsters respect gangsters." He also said, "if the feds pick you up, your career over with. You’ll never come home again."

By Jon Seidel

Transfers to private schools, suburban districts, homeschooling spur latest CPS enrollment drop

The school system suffered its 10th consecutive year of falling enrollment, now down to 330,000 from last year’s 341,000, according to a tally on the 20th day of this school year.

By Nader Issa

Larry Borom could give Bears’ o-line a boost

The rookie from Missouri, impressive in a brief first-team stint in training camp, practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the opener against the Rams.

By Mark Potash