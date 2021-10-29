IHSA state football playoff scores

Class 8A
#32 Downers Grove South (5-4) at #1 Loyola (9-0), Sat. noon
#17 Naperville Central (6-3) at #16 Naperville North (6-3), Fri. 7
#25 Minooka (5-4) at #8 York (8-1), Fri. 7
#24 Oswego East (6-3) at #9 Lincoln-Way East (7-2), Sat. 1:30
#29 Lyons (5-4) at #4 Lockport (8-1), Sat. 6:30
#20 Oswego (6-3) at #13 Glenbard West (7-2), Sat. 1
#28 Barrington (5-4) at #5 Warren (8-1), Fri. 7
#21 Glenbard North (6-3) at #12 Bolingbrook (7-2), Sat. 6
#31 Edwardsville (5-4) at #2 South Elgin (9-0), Fri. 6
#18 Marist (6-3) at #15 Glenbard East (7-2), Fri. 7
#26 Sandburg (5-4) at #7 Hinsdale Central (8-1), Sat. 2
#23 O’Fallon (6-3) at #10 Glenbrook South (7-2), Fri. 7
#30 Bartlett (5-4) at #3 Neuqua Valley (8-1), Fri. 7
#19 Palatine (6-3) at #14 Taft (7-2), Sat. 1
#27 New Trier (5-4) at #6 Maine South (8-1), Fri. 7
#22 Evanston (6-3) at #11 Plainfield North (7-2), Sat. 6:30
Class 7A
#32 Lake Zurich (5-4) at #1 Batavia (9-0), Fri. 7
#17 Mount Carmel (6-3) at #16 Thornwood (7-2), Fri. 6
#25 Yorkville (5-4) at #8 Plainfield Central (8-1), Fri. 7
#24 Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) at #9 Brother Rice (7-2), Sat. 6
#29 Larkin (5-4) at #4 Wheaton North (8-1), Fri. 7
#20 TF South (6-3) at #13 Hoffman Estates (7-2), Fri. 7
#28 Hampshire (5-4) at #5 Moline (8-1), Fri. 7:30
#21 Willowbrook (6-3) vs. #12 Young (7-2) at Rockne, Fri. 7
#31 Plainfield East (5-4) at #2 Hononegah (9-0), Sat. 2
#18 Libertyville (6-3) at #15 Pekin (7-2), Fri. 7
#26 Geneva (5-4) at #7 Collinsville (8-1), Sat. 3
#23 Rolling Meadows (5-4) at #10 St. Rita (7-2), Fri. 7
#30 Eisenhower (5-4) at #3 Normal (9-0), Fri. 6:30
#19 Jacobs (6-3) at #14 Hersey (7-2), Fri. 7
#27 Lincoln-Way West (5-4) at #6 Buffalo Grove (8-1), Sat. 7
#22 Shepard (5-4) at #11 Prospect (7-2), Fri. 7:30
Class 6A
#16 Rockford East (5-4) at #1 Cary-Grove (9-0), Fri. 7
#9 Grayslake Central (7-2) at #8 Belvidere North (7-2), Fri. 7
#13 Mather (6-3) at #4 Deerfield (8-1), Fri. 7
#12 Crystal Lake Central (6-3) vs. #5 Amundsen (8-1) at Winnemac, Sat. 1
#15 Lakes (5-4) at #2 Wauconda (9-0), Fri. 7
#10 Vernon Hills (7-2) at #7 Prairie Ridge (7-2), Fri. 7
#14 Crystal Lake South (5-4) at #3 Harlem (8-1), Sat. 7
#11 Antioch (6-3) at #6 Lake Forest (7-2), Fri. 7
#16 Kennedy (5-3) at #1 Lemont (9-0), Fri. 7
#9 Springfield (6-3) at #8 Rock Island (6-3), Fri. 7:30
#13 Riverside-Brookfield (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (7-2), Sat. 3
#12 Simeon (5-4) at #5 Richards (7-2), Fri. 6:30
#15 Bremen (5-4) at #2 St. Ignatius (8-1), Fri. 7
#10 Glenwood (6-3) at #7 Crete-Monee (6-3), Sat. 1
#14 Champaign Centennial (5-4) vs. #3 Kenwood (8-1) at Lane, Sat. 2
#11 Normal West (6-3) at #6 Washington, IL (7-2), Fri. 7
Class 5A
#16 Bulls Prep (5-4) at #1 Glenbard South (8-1), Fri. 6:30
#9 Sycamore (6-3) at #8 Evergreen Park (6-3), Sat. 5
#13 St. Patrick (5-4) at #4 Sterling (7-2), Sat. 2
#12 Payton (6-3) at #5 Rochelle (7-2), Fri. 7
#15 Kaneland (5-4) vs. #2 Fenwick (7-2) at Triton, Fri. 7
#10 Rockford Boylan (6-3) at #7 Brooks (6-3), Fri. 6
#14 Nazareth (5-4) vs. #3 Goode (7-2) at Gately, Fri. 4
#11 Marmion (6-3) vs. #6 Comer (7-2) at Gately, Sat. noon
#16 Carbondale (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (9-0), Sat. 3
#9 Morgan Park (6-3) at #8 Peoria (7-2), Sat. 1
#13 Dunlap (5-4) at #4 Mascoutah (8-1), Sat. 2
#12 Metamora (5-4) at #5 Marion (8-1), Sat. 1:30
#15 LaSalle-Peru (5-4) at #2 Morris (9-0), Fri. 7
#10 Highland (5-4) at #7 Morton, IL (7-2), Fri. 7
#14 Jacksonville (5-4) at #3 Mahomet-Seymour (9-0), Sat. 7
#11 Hillcrest (5-4) at #6 Triad (7-2), Sat. 3:30
Class 4A
#16 Marengo (5-4) at #1 Joliet Catholic (9-0), Fri. 7
#9 Coal City (6-3) at #8 Wheaton Academy (7-2), Fri. 7:30
#13 Bogan (6-3) at #4 Genoa-Kingston (8-1), Fri. 7
#12 Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at #5 St. Francis (7-2), Sat. 2
#15 Sullivan (6-3) at #2 Richmond-Burton (9-0), Fri. 7
#10 Hyde Park (6-3) at #7 Stillman Valley (7-2), Sat. 1
#14 Plano (6-3) at #3 Kewanee (8-1), Sat. 1
#11 Dixon (6-3) vs. #6 Phillips (7-2) at Gately, Sat. 4
#16 Cahokia (5-4) at #1 Rochester (8-1), Sat. 3
#9 Paris (6-3) at #8 Mt. Zion (6-3), Sat. 7
#13 Richland County (5-4) at #4 Freeburg (7-2), Fri. 7
#12 Harrisburg (5-4) at #5 Carterville (7-2), Sat. 1
#15 Salem (5-4) at #2 Breese Central (8-1), Sat. 6
#10 Macomb (6-3) at #7 Murphysboro (6-3), Sat. 3
#14 Columbia (5-4) at #3 Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1), Fri. 7
#11 Civic Memorial (6-3) at #6 Quincy Notre Dame (6-3), Fri. 7
Class 3A
#16 Catalyst Maria (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), Fri. 7:30
#9 Carver (6-3) vs. #8 Lisle (6-3) at Benedictine, Sat. noon
#13 Peotone (5-4) at #4 Reed-Custer (8-1), Fri. 7
#12 Elmwood-Brimfield (6-3) vs. #5 Clark (8-1) at Rockne, Sat. 1
#15 North Boone (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1), Fri. 7
#10 King (6-3) at #7 Prairie Central (7-2), Sat. 2
#14 Mendota (5-4) at #3 Pecatonica (8-1), Sat. 1
#11 Monmouth-Roseville (6-3) at #6 IC Catholic (8-1), Fri. 7:30
#16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Tolono Unity (9-0), Sat. 2
#9 Eureka (6-3) at #8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3), Sat. 1
#13 Beardstown (5-4) at #4 Williamsville (8-1), Sat. 2
#12 Hoopeston (5-4) at #5 Fairfield (8-1), Sat. 2
#15 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at #2 Mt. Carmel, IL (9-0), Sat. 2:30
#10 DuQuoin (5-4) at #7 Carlinville (7-2), Sat. 2
#14 Piasa Southwestern (5-4) at #3 Benton (9-0), Sat. 2
#11 Greenville (5-4) at #6 Monticello (7-2), Sat. 2
Class 2A
#16 Julian (5-4) at #1 Wilmington (9-0), Sat. 6
#9 Newman CC (6-3) at #8 Mercer County (6-3), Sat. 1
#13 Bishop McNamara (5-4) at #4 Knoxville (8-1), Sat. 1
#12 Clifton Central (6-3) at #5 Erie-Prophetstown (7-2), Sat. 2
#15 Rockridge (5-4) at #2 Tri-Valley (9-0), Sat. 1
#10 North Lawndale (6-3) at #7 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-3), Sat. 1
#14 El Paso-Gridley (5-4) at #3 Farmington (9-0), Sat. 1
#11 Momence (6-3) at #6 Tremont (7-2), Sat. 2
#16 Flora (5-4) at #1 St. Teresa (9-0), Sat. 2
#9 Chester (7-2) at #8 Vandalia (7-2), Sat. 2
#13 Carmi-White County (6-3) at #4 Breese Mater Dei (9-0), Fri. 7:15
#12 Lawrenceville (6-3) at #5 Johnston City (8-1), Sat. 1
#15 Arthur-Lovington (5-4) at #2 Pana (9-0), Sat. 1
#10 Westville (7-2) at #7 Maroa-Forsyth (7-2), Sat. 1
#14 North Mac (5-4) at #3 Bismarck-Henning (9-0), Sat. 1
#11 Unity-Payson (6-3) at #6 Nashville (8-1), Sat. 2
Class 1A
#16 Annawan-Wethersfield (5-4) at #1 Abingdon (8-1), Fri. 7
#9 Monmouth United (6-3) at #8 Iroquois West (7-2), Sat. 1
#13 Ridgeview (5-4) at #4 Rushville (7-2), Sat. 1:30
#12 Hope Academy (6-3) at #5 Peru St. Bede (7-2), Fri. 7
#15 Princeville (5-4) at #2 Ottawa Marquette (8-1), Fri. 7
#10 Raby (6-3) at #7 Fulton (7-2), Sat. 2
#14 Galena (5-4) at #3 Forreston (7-2), Fri. 7
#11 Aurora Christian (6-3) at #6 Lena Winslow (7-2), Sat. 2
#16 Villa Grove (5-4) at #1 Camp Pt. Central (8-1), Sat. 2
#9 Central A&M (6-3) at #8 Nokomis (7-2), Sat. 5
#13 Brown County (5-4) at #4 Cumberland (8-1), Sat. 2
#12 West Central (6-3) at #5 Arcola (7-2), Sat. 2
#15 Shelbyville (5-4) at #2 Carrollton (8-1), Sat. 1
#10 Salt Fork (6-3) at #7 Greenfield-NW (7-2), Sat. 1
#14 Macon Meridian (5-4) at #3 Athens (8-1), Sat. 1
#11 Casey-Westfield (6-3) at #6 Sesser-Vallier (7-2), Sat. 2