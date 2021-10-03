 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen shot driving in West Garfield Park

By Sun-Times Wire
A teen was shot Sunday morning while driving on the West Side.
Sun-Times Media

The 16-year-old was a traffic light about 4:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left calf, Chicago police said.

The boy self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.

About 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a teen was in the 2900 block of North Halsted Street when he was shot in the back, police said.

He walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

