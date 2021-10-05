 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Adele teases ‘Easy On Me’ — first new song in years

The teaser comes days after billboards with the number “30” started popping up in cities around the world, sparking rumors among fans that the singer will release an album this year.

By Anika Reed | USA Today
Singer Adele smiles with Rich Paul during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Singer Adele smiles with Rich Paul during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Getty Images

Adele is officially back.

The 33-year-old singer released a teaser video Tuesday on social media for her upcoming song “Easy On Me,” set to come out Oct. 15.

In the black-and-white video, Adele pops a tape into a car cassette player, glancing in the rearview mirror and turning up the volume before soft piano notes start playing in the background. She drives down the road, sheets of music flying out of the backseat of the truck.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Adele for comment.

The teaser comes days after billboards with the number “30” started popping up in cities around the world, sparking rumors among fans that the singer will release an album this year. Adele’s previous albums have all had numbers as titles, referencing her age, starting with debut album “19” in 2008, followed by 2011’s “21” and 2015’s “25.”

On Monday, Adele’s website layout and social media profile pictures featured updated images that matched the navy blue color scheme of the “30” billboards, leading to more speculation before Tuesday’s song announcement.

Adele celebrated the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album “21,” now the best-selling album of the 21st century, earlier this year.

“21,” which propelled Adele to true superstar heights with hit singles “Rolling in the Deep,” the plaintive love song “Someone Like You” and “Set Fire to the Rain,” came out Jan. 24, 2011, in Europe before its North American release on Feb. 22 of that year.

“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!” Adele wrote in the Instagram caption. “It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it.”

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Former Bull Pau Gasol announces retirement from basketball

Gasol won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, in 2009 and 2010, and averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds in 1,226 regular-season games with five NBA teams.

By Tales Azzoni | Associated Press

Johnson & Johnson seeks US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Johnson & Johnson said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people 18 and older who previously received the company’s one-shot vaccine.

By Associated Press

Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman show, dies at 78

Before Letterman, Kalter was the voice of the Michelin Man and the USA Network and the announcer for "Commander USA’s Groovie Movies" on the USA Network.

By Associated Press

How can we miss you if you don’t go away?

Six hours of Facebook being down around the globe is a welcome reminder: We don’t really need it.

By Neil Steinberg

‘Windy City Rehab’ co-host files defamation lawsuit in California

Donovan Eckhardt’s suit had been tossed by a Cook County judge who ruled Eckhardt’s contract requires disputes be resolved in California. In his suit, Eckhardt says his false portrayal on the show was the worst humiliation of his life, causing sleeplessness and loss of appetite.

By Mitch Dudek

2021 Chicago Marathon: Everything you need to know about the race

Here’s how you can watch in person or from your couch, track a runner and tips on how to successfully maneuver around the city during the marathon on Sunday.

By John Silver