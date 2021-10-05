Third woman accuses radio host Eric Ferguson of inappropriate behavior: report

A third woman accused popular Chicago radio host Eric Ferguson of inappropriate behavior in court documents filed Tuesday, Chicago media columnist Robert Feder reported.

Melissa McGurren, former morning co-host on WTMX 101.9-FM, filed documents to the Cook County Circuit Court calling Ferguson the “serial abuser of women” at The Mix, Feder reported. McGurren worked at the Hubbard Radio Chicago station for more than two decades before leaving in 2020.

“For many years, Ferguson has grossly abused his power, and his conduct was the major reason the station became a hostile working environment,” McGurren said.

In a note to employees Tuesday, Jeff England, vice president and market manager of Hubbard Radio Chicago, said Ferguson would not be on air through the end of the month, according to Feder’s report. England also said in the note, “we do not agree with Melissa’s characterization of events.”

McGurren’s statements were added to a lawsuit previously filed by Cynthia DeNicolo, a former assistant producer on Ferguson’s show, Feder reported. According to DeNicolo’s lawsuit, Ferguson “coerced sexual activity” and made “unwanted demands for oral sex.” DeNicolo was fired May 1, 2020, and in the lawsuit alleges Ferguson was behind her firing.

A third woman, former sales employee Kristen Mori, said in a court document that Ferguson groped her at a station Christmas party in 2003, Feder reported. That statement, along with other allegations of misconduct, was included in DeNicolo’s lawsuit.