 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 men found shot to death in Country Club Hills after police respond to call of a home invasion

Officers found Kimani Whalum, 20, and Clarence Whalum, 22, in the 19000 block of Farm Crest Trail in the south suburb Tuesday night.

By Sun-Times Wire

Two men in their 20s were found shot to death in Country Club Hills after police responded to a call about a home invasion Tuesday night.

Officers found Kimani Whalum, 20, and Clarence Whalum, 22, around 7:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of Farm Crest Trail in the south suburb, police said. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No one was reported in custody and police released no other details.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 708-206-2899.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Second person charged in murder of 14-year-old girl in Back of the Yards

Michael Aguirre, 26, was arrested on the West Side and charged with murder in the June 2 slaying of Savanah Quintero.

By David Struett

Chicago-area woman in Bali ‘suitcase murder’ to be released Oct. 29

Heather Mack was 18 when she was arrested a day after the body of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, was discovered in the trunk of a taxi parked near the St. Regis Bali Resort.

By Niniek Karmini | AP

An alligator gar caught in the DuPage River: The hows, whys and where-froms; plus Stray Cast

Jon Reith caught an alligator gar from the DuPage River and it appears to be a pet trade fish; plus there’s the Stray Cast.

By Dale Bowman

Young artists’ work to be featured at Steppenwolf Theater’s Loft

The Loft Teen Arts Project commissioned seven finalists’ pieces, allocating between $1,500 and $2,500 to five individual artists and two groups.

By Clare Proctor

Katie Couric is a cautionary tale

It’s hard to imagine why a woman who’s enjoyed such success, fame and power would so giddily admit to being a bully, a mean girl and an absolute nightmare of a colleague.

By S. E. Cupp

Dear Abby: I love my daughter’s boyfriend, hate that she’s cheating on him

The younger woman says she’s having an affair with her co-worker because she’s bored and wants to ‘have fun.’

By Abigail Van Buren