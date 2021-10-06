 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Fireworks, duct tape and a selfie with a handful of cash: FBI charges Villa Park man with bank robbery

“I need everything from your drawer or WE ALL DIE!!!” read the note on pink paper, according to the FBI.

By Sun-Times Wire
The FBI says Jason Bradley walked into a Lombard bank with sticks of fireworks taped around his waist Monday afternoon.

With sticks of Airborne Troop Parachute fireworks duct-taped around his waist, Jason Bradley walked into West Suburban Bank in Lombard and handed a teller a note Monday afternoon.

“I need everything from your drawer or WE ALL DIE!!!” read the note on pink paper, according to the FBI.

He unzipped his sweatshirt and showed the string of fireworks with black wires sticking out.

A teller dispensed $800 in marked bills and handed it over. After ditching his car in Elmhurst and walking to his home in Villa Park, Bradley texted his wife a picture of him holding a stack of cash, the FBI said.

“Nobody has been looking for me?” he asked. “Nothing? Wtf?”

Bradley went out for a smoke and was promptly arrested by FBI agents, who had been watching his home for hours.

They found $747 in cash on him and, inside the house, duct tape, a pink notepad and a bag of fireworks that warned, “Shoots flaming balls.”

Bradley was charged with bank robbery.

The FBI said it began tracking Bradley within minutes of him walking out of the bank at 707 N. Main St. in Lombard around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Even though his face was partially hidden by a blue surgical mask, Bradley wore no gloves and walked straight to his silver Chevy Cruze in a nearby parking lot, the FBI said.

Within 45 minutes, authorities had tracked the plate from surveillance video and FBI agents were outside his home, the agency said.

It was not until hours later, around 4:30 p.m., that Bradley arrived. Agents arrested him around 6:40 p.m. when he stepped outside for a cigarette, the FBI said.

His wife gave the agency permission to search the home and also forwarded the texts, the agency said in an affidavit.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bears name rookie QB Justin Fields the starter going forward

Coach Matt Nagy made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Fields "has done everything to show us that he’s ready for this opportunity."

By Patrick Finley

In California, where new Black moms are far more likely to die, a law aims to reduce that racial disparity

The state will give lower-income women health insurance for up to one year after pregnancy instead of for two months and take other steps to cut the number of deaths.

By Adam Beam | Associated Press

Chicago violence was a long time coming

Previous elected officials loved to blame the victim as we witnessed economic devastation in mostly communities of color.

By Letters to the Editor

Nobel in chemistry honors ‘greener’ way to build molecules

The work of Benjamin List of Germany and Scotland-born David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists to produce those molecules more cheaply, efficiently, safely — and with significantly less environmental impact.

By Rummana Hussain

Rittenhouse decisions to shoot were reasonable, force expert says

The expert, John Black, spent hours outlining the moments that led to Kyle Rittenhouse’s decisions to shoot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, offering a preview of the defense team’s strategy when Rittenhouse’s trial begins next month.

By Associated Press

ALDS game times announced for White Sox, Astros

The White Sox and Astros open their best-of-five ALDS on Thursday in Houston.

By Daryl Van Schouwen