SWAT team responds to East Ukrainian Village apartment

By Sun-Times Wire
At least 20 people have been wounded in citywide shootings so far this weekend. Sun-Times file photo

A SWAT team responded to a domestic-related incident at an apartment Wednesday in East Ukrainian Village.

Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. to the apartment in the 1700 block of West Augusta after an 18-year-old man punched a window while arguing with his mother, Chicago police said.

Police said officers made their way into the apartment and three occupants left unharmed, but the 18-year-old was not located.

A SWAT team was called, and the man is believed to be inside of the building, police said.

Further details were not released.

This is a developing story.

