 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Grundy County deputy in ‘very good shape’ after vest stops two of three bullets fired at him during traffic stop and chase

“We’re very, very lucky that the ballistic vest stopped those two bullets,” Sheriff Ken Briley told reporters Thursday night.

By Sun-Times Wire

A Grundy County sheriff’s deputy was in “very good shape” Friday after his protective vest stopped two of three bullets fired at him during a traffic stop and chase, officials said.

“We’re very, very lucky that the ballistic vest stopped those two bullets,” Sheriff Ken Briley told reporters Thursday night.

The deputy had tried to stop a car on Route 47 and Dupont Road near the town of Mazon near Morris shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday but the car sped away, Briley said.

The car hit two other cars before coming to a stop near a railroad crossing at Grand Ridge Road in Mazon, he said. The suspect ran off and the deputy chased him.

The deputy got within an “arms length or two” of the suspect when he turned around and fired at the deputy, Briley said.

One bullet hit him in the forearm but the two others, which hit him in the chest and the back — were stopped by his bulletproof vest, the sheriff said.

The suspect was later arrested.

Before Thursday, a police officer had not been shot in Grundy County in 15 years, Briley said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Two men, 79 and 80, fatally shot inside Brighton Park apartment

An 80-year-old man was found in the hallway of an apartment building in the 4400 block of South Campbell Avenue, a second man was found inside an apartment.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bo knows casinos? Bo Jackson joins investment group looking to open casino in Calumet City

"The thing we want to do is bring life back into the South Side of Chicago and the suburbs — make it a place where people want to go instead of avoid," the two-sport legend and entrepreneur told the Sun-Times.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Woman fatally struck by driver in West Ridge

A 64-year-old woman was crossing a street southbound on Maplewood Avenue when she was hit by a driver about 6 a.m. near the 2500 block of West Devon Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Ask the Doctors: Can eating foods rich in flavanoids help reduce blood pressure, improve cognition?

Favonoids are chemical compounds that, in addition to giving fruits and vegetables their bright colors, are directly involved in the development and growth of plants. They’re also referred to as phytonutrients.

By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko

Bowhunting deer in Illinois: As season opened, a COVID-19 question, usual updates and a historical note

Coming off a season with a record harvest, Illinois bowhunters are back with a question on COVID-19 and deer and the more usual questions and updates on deer season; plus a delightful historical note.

By Dale Bowman

2 killed, 13 wounded — including 3 teens — in citywide gun violence Thursday

Two men were found fatally shot in an apartment in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

By Sun-Times Wire