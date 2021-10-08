 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Three billionaires, a ‘Real Housewives’ husband, an English lord. They are among more than 1,000 bidders drawn to Capone auction

“You never really know,” said one bidder from Glenview. “But with this auction, it’s almost certainly genuine, and genuinely Capone’s.”

By Mitch Dudek
This vintage silver print photograph of Al Capone and his associates at Hot Springs, Arkansas is now available for auction at Witherell’s. The auction goes live on Oct. 8, 2021. 
Sheldon Carpenter/Witherell’s Inc

At least three billionaires, a smattering of celebrities — including a husband of “Real Housewives” fame — and an English lord.

Those of some of the bidders who were ready to compete Friday night in a once-in-a-lifetime auction of Al Capone’s personal effects — including his favorite pistol.

That’s according to Brian Witherell, head of the Sacramento-based auction house that’s been tasked by Capone’s three granddaughters with overseeing the sale of 174 lots.

Other items include gold-and-diamond-encrusted jewelry emblazoned with his initials, furniture, family photos and a letter Capone wrote from Alcatraz to his only son, Sonny.

The invite-only affair was set to kick off at 8 p.m. Central Time at a private club in Sacramento, but bids were also being accepted online and by phone from the 1,034 pre-registered bidders that Witherell vetted and approved.

Bidders hail from all 50 states and countries including France, England, Australia, Turkey, Hungary, Switzerland, Canada and Brazil.

“I’m slightly overwhelmed keeping track of all the bidders, but I can tell you Chicago is by far the most represented among the group, we have two people who flew out for the auction tonight,” he said, noting there were a total of about 50 bidders from Chicago.

About 150 bidders plan to attend the auction in person, he said. There will be no live video feed of well-heeled paddle raisers, but the public can track the real time progress of bids at liveauctioneers.com.

The starting bid is $50,000 for Capone’s .45-caliber Colt model 1911 semi-automatic pistol, his “favorite” weapon, according to the auction house.

Witherell said he’s already received multiple six-figure offers for the gun ahead of the official opening of the auction.

Witherell knew of only one potential bidder who was okay with being named — Craig Showalter, a physician from the Glenview area who specializes in addiction medicine. He planned to bid by phone.

“It’s hard to find anything relating to Capone that’s genuine,” said Showalter, a collector who previously paid $5,000 for an item with Capone’s signature.

“Every once in a while you see something that supposedly belonged to Al Capone come along with some letter from someone who was a friend of the Capone family claiming it was his, but you never really know,” he said. “But with this auction, it’s almost certainly genuine, and genuinely Capone’s.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

High school football scores: Week 7

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Astros put White Sox in 2-0 series hole

White Sox fall 9-4 in Game 2

By Daryl Van Schouwen

How can Democrats draw a map that gives Illinois’ growing Latino population fewer chances to win office?

Part of the Dems’ strategy may be showing the courts that white voters are willing to vote for candidates of color at multiple levels.

By Rich Miller

‘We are here to demand citizenship.’ Rally presses Congress and Biden to move on immigration reform.

"President Biden, we ask that you stop deportations and protect immigrant communities like mine," Margot Zamora at the really Friday in Little Village.

By Sneha Dey

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

His rivalry with his former team kicked up a notch after the 2019 game in London.

By Jason Lieser

Lightfoot and Foxx. Stop the blame-game and work together

Lightfoot and Foxx are women of color. No one should be more motivated to stop the carnage.

By Laura Washington