Signing Day: The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes

1. Kentucky

Kentucky and coach John Calipari have signed the best recruiting class in the country. The Wildcats have the top player in the country headed to Lexington in 6-4 guard Shaedon Sharpe from Arizona, one of three ranked among the top 10 players in this class. Cason Wallace, a 6-4 shooting guard, and 6-7 Chris Livingston are both five stars. Top 20 point guard Skyy Clark rounds out the star-studded class.

2. Duke

The former local legend, Glenbrook North’s Jon Scheyer, will welcome the nation’s best recruiting class as he officially takes over the Duke program next year. Led by 6-11 Dereck Lively from Pennsylvania, a consensus top five prospect, there are three five stars ranked among the top 10 prospects in the country arriving, along with the local kid –– Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt.

3. Arkansas

The state of Arkansas is loaded with prep stars and the Razorbacks cashed in. Led by local schoolboy and five-star recruit Nick Smith, a dazzling 6-5 do-it-all guard, the class has five players ranked among the top 100 in the country, including three from Arkansas.

4. Kansas

MJ Rice, a 6-5 wing and top 25 talent out of Prolific Prep in California, has a chance to be special. The Jayhawks also welcome frontcourt size and talent in a pair of top 50 prospects: 6-10 Ernest Udeh and 6-8 Zuby Ejiofor.

5. Alabama

The Crimson Tide’s outstanding class starts with the 1-2 punch of 6-8 Brandon Miler and 6-3 point guard Jaden Bradley, a pair of five-star recruits. The class also includes two more top 100 prospects in Noah Clowney, a 6-9 forward, and 6-5 shooter Rylan Griffen.

6. Ohio State

The best Buckeyes recruiting class in years. Elite point guard Bruce Thornton out of Georgia highlights a deep, impressive five-man class that includes four top 100 prospects.

7. UCLA

Three California players and high-profile recruits stayed home: Amari Bailey, the No. 2 ranked player in the country and originally from Chicago, 6-10 Adem Bona and 6-4 guard Dylan Andrews.

8. Michigan

Coach Juwan Howard hit it big again with his second straight top 10 recruiting class. All four are among the top 100, but the highest ranked of the bunch? Juwan Howard’s son, Jett, a versatile 6-7 wing.

9. USC

The addition this week of top 100 wing Tre White was big. He joins five-star 7-footer Vincent Iwuchukwu and two highly-regarded California prospects in 6-9 Kijani Wright and guard Oziyah Sellers.

10. Villanova

Cam Whitemore, a 6-6 wing and top 25 prospect, is the centerpiece of a three-player class that includes four-star guards Brendan Hausen from Texas and Mark Armstrong from New Jersey.