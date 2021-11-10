 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Paul Rudd named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40” and “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on CBS’ ”The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
Actor Paul Rudd attends the premiere “The Shrink Next Door” on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York.
Actor Paul Rudd attends the premiere “The Shrink Next Door” on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40” and “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on CBS’ ”The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The actor tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that some will be surprised by him receiving the honor.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’” he said. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

But of course, Rudd won’t turn down the honor. He jokingly hopes the new title will grant him an invitation to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan — all recent winners.

Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

“I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts,” Rudd said. “I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Rudd’s first major breakout performance came in the 1995’s “Clueless,” a cult classic starring Alicia Silverstone. He also made his mark in several comedies such as the “Anchorman” films, “The 40 Year Old Virgin” and “This is 40,” a spin-off from the comedy “Knocked Up.”

The actor reached superstar status in a slew of Marvel superhero films including “Ant-Man,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He’ll star in the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and appear alongside Will Ferrell in the new Apple TV+ series “The Shrink Next Door,” which premieres Nov. 12.

Rudd, 52, said his wife was initially “stupefied” after he told her the news. The couple has two kids, 17-year-old Jack and Darby, who is 12.

“But you know she was very sweet about it,” he said of his wife, Julie, of 18 years. “After some giggling and shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Rudd expects his circle of friends to give him “so much grief.” He won’t blame them, because he would do the same.

“I mean, I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this,” he said. “I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to, and that’s why they’re my friends.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Unmatched bighead carp from the Humboldt Park lagoon: It’s broader context and meaning; plus Stray Cast

The story and broader meaning of Jarrett Knize catching a 72-pound-plus bighead carp from the Humboldt Park lagoon; plus the Stray Cast.

By Dale Bowman

After recent grad killed in robbery, University of Chicago says it is working with City Hall on new ‘public safety strategies’ for Hyde Park

The man, 24, was shot to death near the campus, hours after a nearby block was shot up.

By Emmanuel Camarillo and Clare Spaulding

Blackhawks interim coach Derek King helping his players be players again

The presence of King — a longtime NHL player himself — has allowed the struggling Blackhawks to loosen up.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: How to encourage your grandchildren to send thank-you cards

Maybe they want to write but just lack the stamps.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘The Shrink Next Door’: Therapist invades his client’s life in darkly funny Apple TV+ series

Both playing nicely against type, Paul Rudd portrays the unscrupulous psychiatrist and Will Ferrell is the insecure man he exploits.

By Richard Roeper

Menu planner: Crunchy butterscotch haystacks are guaranteed to delight

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication