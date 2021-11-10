 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

NFL fines Aaron Rodgers, Packers for COVID-19 protocol violations

Rodgers was fined $14,650 and the Packers were fined $300,000.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
The NFL has fined Aaron Rodgers $14,650 for violating COVID-19 protocols.
The NFL has fined Aaron Rodgers $14,650 for violating COVID-19 protocols.
Rick Scuteri/AP

The NFL has fined Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Rodgers was fined $14,650 and the Packers were fined $300,000, NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy said. Wide receiver Allen Lazard also received a fine of $14,650 for violating protocol.

The NFL conducted a review of Rodgers’ and the Packers’ activities related to protocol after the quarterback tested positive for COVID last week, and when it was learned Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated, as he had publicly led people to believe.

The investigation, which included video review, revealed that Rodgers and Lazard were guilty of not consistently wearing masks within the team facility. The two also attended a maskless Halloween party, which violates protocol for unvaccinated players.

Rodgers and Lazard were otherwise found to be in compliance with protocol.

The Packers didn’t sanction the Halloween party, but were aware of it and didn’t discipline either player for the violations. The Packers also were guilty of not requiring Rodgers to wear a mask at press conferences. Unvaccinated players are required to wear masks anytime inside team facilities.

The team was warned that additional violations could result in escalated punishment, including loss of draft picks or change of draft order.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

America’s veterans have a long history of feeding the hungry around the world

Where there is war, there is hunger. Military efforts to avert famine began after World War I, which put much of Europe on the brink of starvation.

By William Lambers

‘Squid Game’ readies for Season 2, show’s creator says

The hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Netflix has not formally announced a second season.

By Associated Press

How to thaw a frozen turkey — the do’s and don’t’s

If you don’t thaw your bird right, you could be giving your Thanksgiving dinner guests an early, unwanted holiday gift — a trip to the emergency room.

By Jerry Mitchell | USA TODAY Network and USA TODAY Network

Paul Rudd named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s "Ant-Man" films, "This is 40" and "Clueless," was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer

Unmatched bighead carp from the Humboldt Park lagoon: It’s broader context and meaning; plus Stray Cast

The story and broader meaning of Jarrett Knize catching a 72-pound-plus bighead carp from the Humboldt Park lagoon; plus the Stray Cast.

By Dale Bowman

After recent grad killed in robbery, University of Chicago says it is working with City Hall on new ‘public safety strategies’ for Hyde Park

The man, 24, was shot to death near the campus, hours after a nearby block was shot up.

By Emmanuel Camarillo and Clare Spaulding