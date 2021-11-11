 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Actress Shailene Woodley comes to defense of fiancé Aaron Rodgers

She told the media to “calm the (expletive) down. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron.”

By USA TODAY SPORTS
Actress Shailene Woodley came to the defense of her fiancé Aaron Rodgers.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

While Aaron Rodgers continues to talk about his decision to be unvaccinated and the fallout from those comments, we haven’t heard too much about what’s he’s been saying from his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley.

But on Tuesday, she focused on something involving Rodgers (sort of): A Daily Mail story claimed it had pictures of a masked man who was Rodgers getting coffee.

Woodley claimed in a series of Instagram stories that it was definitely not Rodgers, who’s still quarantining as he recovers from COVID-19. She did a serious breakdown pointing out that she knew “Aaron’s body VERY well” and that his feet are bigger. She noted that he has “the hairiest hands on the (expletive) planet” and that “this oblivious homie, clearly, does not.”

She also told the media to “calm the (expletive) down. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron.”

Woodley confirmed her engagement to the NFL star in February. In June she said the couple “immediately” moved in together when they first started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has said she isn’t a huge football fan and only started watching games on TV after meeting Rodgers.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game,” she said. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

