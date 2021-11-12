 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pete Nance sparks Northwestern to victory over High Point

The Wildcats are now 191-93 when facing an opponent for the first time. 

By Sun-Times wires
Northwestern center Ryan Young sank all eight of his shots from the floor and was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line, scoring 20 points.
EVANSTON, Ill. — Pete Nance scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and sparked a big run to open the second half as Northwestern turned back High Point 95-60 Friday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Nance, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Larry Nance, scored 14 points in a 19-7 run to open the second half and the Wildcats turned a one-point halftime lead into a 53-40 advantage and never looked back. Nance hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor. He was 2 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line, hitting both in the pivital run. Nance added four assists.

Ryan Young sank all eight of his shots from the floor and hit 4 of 4 at the free-throw line, scoring 20 for Northwestern (2-0). Boo Buie added 19 points and seven assists, while Ryan Greer scored 15 on 6-of-6 shooting — sinking all three of his 3s. The Wildcats shot 61.4% from the floor (35 of 57) and 40% from distance (8 of 20).

John-Michael Wright paced the Panthers (1-1), who trailed 34-33 at halftime, with 23 points and nine assists. Jaden House had 11 points, while Zach Austin scored 10. High Point made just 21 of 59 shots (35.6%), including 7 of 27 from distance (25.9%).

With the victory, the Wildcats are now 191-93 when facing an opponent for the first time.

