America saw Kyle Rittenhouse cry, but who is crying for the dead victims?

We all saw pictures of Kyle Rittenhouse in tears, but who is crying for the dead victims?

Yes. I am sure this is all a nightmare for Rittenhouse, who killed two people. But what did he think would happen if he went there with a loaded gun? Did the police put out a call for all vigilantes to meet them in Kenosha? I didn’t see such a call from the police, but I did see a huge police force rolling out to handle the march. Rittenhouse, or any other armed civilian, had no business there.

I blame our former pathetic president and the gun lobby for Rittenhouse feeling obligated to go there.

The bigger question, is where did a 17-year-old, who obviously was not thinking rationally, get an AR-15? To obtain a handgun, one has to jump through hoops, take training, to get licensed. So how did a teenager get a military weapon?

Of course that would end badly. Any person with an ounce of sense knows that.

Did his guardians know what he had planned, and were they fine with that? He had no business going there with a loaded gun.

All this case shows is that the idea that we all need to carry a weapon, much less an AR-15, is ridiculous.

But the gun sellers are getting rich. I guess that is all that matters.

Connie Orland, Plainfield

Use infrastructure money for taxpayer relief

﻿With Illinois scheduled to receive approximately $17 billion from the infrastructure bill, I believe the Illinois Legislature should eliminate, reduce or suspend the gas tax and license plate renewal fees that Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted.

Since all of the increased revenue from these hikes was earmarked for roads and bridges, relief to taxpayers is warranted. I encourage Illinois legislators to take action. Citizens, contact your representatives.

Joe Revane, Lombard

Start living within your means

Could someone please tell me why the Park District has to raise taxes by $4.3 million? Due to COVID-19, they should have saved a ton of money closing down their facilities.

There is no need to stick it to property owners again. The money tree they think we all have in our backyard is dead and, with all these taxes, we won’t be far behind. Start living within your budget and hold the line. We already have to deal with higher gas prices and overall costs. We don’t need another big tax increase.

Randy Bassie, Forest Glen